The Rivals national basketball recruiting team debuted its first full Rivals150 rankings for the 2021 class, and there was a Notre Dame commit who made the list. South Bend (Ind.) St. Joseph wing JR Konieczny checks in at No. 136 nationally. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound three-star prospect committed to the Fighting Irish on August 18, just a couple of weeks after earning the offer from Notre Dame.

Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny is a top 150 player nationally.

Additionally, he is ranked as the No. 20 small forward in the nation and the No. 8 recruit in Indiana in what is a loaded class in the Hoosier State.

Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi offered up the following thoughts on Konieczny: "I like JR's size, I like his skill, I love the quick release on his jumper, and I really like the idea of him as a skill guy who could stretch the floor as a small ball four man in some situations as he gets stronger and finishes growing." Konieczny picked Notre Dame over other offers from Bradley, Butler, Creighton, Iowa, Miami (Ohio), and Valparaiso. He is the Fighting Irish's lone commit in the 2021 class, and Notre Dame does not currently have a commitment in the 2020 class.