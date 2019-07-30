The four-star prospect was listed on the second team offensive line, alongside Notre Dame targets Landon Tengwall and Reuben Fatheree .

The lone 2021 Notre Dame commit to make the team was IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Greg Crippen .

Crippen will help lead a talented offensive line for powerhouse IMG Academy, which attracts top recruits from across the country on a yearly basis.

IMG Academy finished with a 7-1 record last season as it played a true travel schedule. Its only loss of the season came at the hands of California heavyweight Mater Dei.

Crippen committed to Notre Dame in March over offers from Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue and a handful of others.