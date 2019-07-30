Notre Dame Commit Greg Crippen Named MaxPreps Junior All-American
MaxPreps released its 2019 Preseason Junior All-American Football Team on Tuesday afternoon.
The lone 2021 Notre Dame commit to make the team was IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman Greg Crippen.
The four-star prospect was listed on the second team offensive line, alongside Notre Dame targets Landon Tengwall and Reuben Fatheree.
Crippen will help lead a talented offensive line for powerhouse IMG Academy, which attracts top recruits from across the country on a yearly basis.
IMG Academy finished with a 7-1 record last season as it played a true travel schedule. Its only loss of the season came at the hands of California heavyweight Mater Dei.
Crippen committed to Notre Dame in March over offers from Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue and a handful of others.
Crippen is part of an extremely gifted group of Notre Dame commits. In fact, the Irish’s 2021 class is ranked No. 2 in the nation, trailing only Miami, which holds eight more commitments.
At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Crippen is ranked as the No. 5 offensive guard in the country and No. 11 overall prospect in the state of Florida, per Rivals.com.
Notre Dame commits Jordan Botelho and Michael Mayer were listed on the MaxPreps All-American team on Monday. That squad consisted of only 2020 prospects.
