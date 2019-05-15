Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Greg Crippen made a very early decision to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as just a high school sophomore.

His pledge to the Irish is going very well. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound class of 2021 prospect noted that he's "100% locked in with Notre Dame." For more information on how his Notre Dame pledge and recruitment overall, click here.

IMG Academy offensive coordinator Josiah Sears got to coach Crippen, a Massachusetts native, last year and raved about Crippen as a football player and a young man.

"Really physical kid -- tough, hard-nosed," Sears said. "He's from Boston and his dad is in law enforcement. He's tough; he's no nonsense and absolutely here to work. He's quieter but he's vocal when he needs to be from a leadership standpoint. He is certainly a leader by example."