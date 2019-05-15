Fighting Irish Commit Greg Crippen Fits Perfectly At Notre Dame
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior offensive lineman Greg Crippen made a very early decision to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as just a high school sophomore.
His pledge to the Irish is going very well. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound class of 2021 prospect noted that he's "100% locked in with Notre Dame." For more information on how his Notre Dame pledge and recruitment overall, click here.
IMG Academy offensive coordinator Josiah Sears got to coach Crippen, a Massachusetts native, last year and raved about Crippen as a football player and a young man.
"Really physical kid -- tough, hard-nosed," Sears said. "He's from Boston and his dad is in law enforcement. He's tough; he's no nonsense and absolutely here to work. He's quieter but he's vocal when he needs to be from a leadership standpoint. He is certainly a leader by example."
"He's awesome. He's one of the strongest kids we have in the weight room. We've seen his body morph with how thick he's gotten in the months he's been here. He's strong. He can run in space if we try throw screens on the perimeter. He does everything well."
