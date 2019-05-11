Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen had a recruiting process that included offers from and visits to several big time college programs, but he ended it with a commitment to Notre Dame in the spring of his sophomore year.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound class of 2021 prospect committed to Notre Dame on March 27 over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State. Crippen feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders with a pledge to the Fighting Irish.

"A lot less stress," Crippen said when asked how the committed life is treating him. "The recruiting process can be hard. I just feel like I really fit in at Notre Dame. It's somewhere that I really want to be."

Crippen and Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn have a strong coach-recruit relationship.

"There's just great communication with each other," explained Crippen. "I really know what he's saying and really connect with him."