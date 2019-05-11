Notre Dame Commitment Going Well For OL Greg Crippen
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen had a recruiting process that included offers from and visits to several big time college programs, but he ended it with a commitment to Notre Dame in the spring of his sophomore year.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound class of 2021 prospect committed to Notre Dame on March 27 over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State. Crippen feels a weight has been lifted off his shoulders with a pledge to the Fighting Irish.
"A lot less stress," Crippen said when asked how the committed life is treating him. "The recruiting process can be hard. I just feel like I really fit in at Notre Dame. It's somewhere that I really want to be."
Crippen and Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn have a strong coach-recruit relationship.
"There's just great communication with each other," explained Crippen. "I really know what he's saying and really connect with him."
For IMG Academy, Crippen plays left guard but is expected to slide over to center for the Fighting Irish.
