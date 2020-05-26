The initial Rivals100 for the 2021 class was unveiled last June, and Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher checked in as the No. 14 prospect in the country. Currently, he sits at No. 22 in Rivals' national rankings. The lowest ranked five-star sits at No. 17 in the Rivals100, showing just how close Fisher is to that status. The Rivals' national staff has always had high praise for Fisher and want to see him in person for a full evaluation. A bump from a 6.0 to 6.1 recruit ranking is certainly possible, per national recruiting director Mike Farrell.

Blake Fisher, the top recruit in Indiana, has been committed to Notre Dame for nearly a year.

In an article published two weeks ago after Rivals' small spring rankings update, Farrell mentioned Fisher among seven prospects on the cusp of a fifth star. "Fisher is a massive tackle with light feet, and he was so pumped and determined to show out this spring [at the Chicago Rivals camp]," Farrell wrote. "It’s a shame we didn’t get to see his hard work. I expect a huge season from the Notre Dame pledge." With the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets selected Mekhi Becton, a 6-7, 364-pounder who starred at Louisville the past few years. Farrell compares the Irish pledge to Becton. "Becton was a massive lineman with surprisingly good feet and athleticism," Farrell explained in April. "Fisher is the same way and one of the biggest linemen in the last few years. Fisher is more polished at the same stage and it will be interesting if he can maintain and increase his athleticism as Becton did in college."