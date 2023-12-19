A dreadful performance that produced a stunning 65-45 loss to the military school — enrollment 3,500 — from Charleston, S.C., left first-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry frustrated, apologizing to anyone in the small crowd who paid to watch it and threatening his current rotation.

It ended with a couple of J.R. Konieczny free throws, which made it one of the better offensive trips of the night for the Irish in Purcell Pavilion.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — About midway through the first half of Tuesday evening’s contest against The Citadel, a Notre Dame possession featured six shots and zero field goals from point-blank range.

“I don't know what's gonna happen on Friday,” he said about the 8 p.m. contest against Marist. “But if people don't compete, then you're gonna see more walk-ons a lot earlier than this (seven and half minutes remaining in Tuesday’s game) because we're building a culture. And that ain't it.

“That is not the culture we're trying to build. So a message needs to be sent to some of these guys that if you don't play hard, then you can sit and rot over there on the bench, and I'll find a way. I'll go and talk to the people in compliance. I will help you transfer because this culture is getting built the right way. And if you ain't a part of it, you're out. And I don't care.”

The Irish were without a couple of injured players, starter Julian Roper II (foot), and contributor Logan Imes (shoulder). Neither is expected to be sidelined long-term. Hard to know exactly how much their absence hurt, but it was felt. Roper is averaging nine points, 5.2 rebounds and 31 minutes a game. Imes, a solid defender, is averaging a couple of points in his 18 minutes a game.

There were some early signs of trouble with stretches of indifferent defense and The Citadel shot 48% in the first half and 44.4% for the game. The 6-foot-10 Quentin Millora-Brown, a Vanderbilt transfer averaging nine points a game, got to the bucket four times on simple pick-and-rolls in the first half and finished with 15.

The Bulldogs are not expected to take the Southern Conference by storm. In a preseason poll, they were picked to finish ninth in the 10-team league and the Irish went into the contest favored by nine points.

Elijah Morgan, a 6-1 grad student and former Notre Dame walk-on under Mike Brey, is averaging 11.7 points. He went 6-for-10 from the field, including 5-for-7 from the 3-point line, to finish with a game-high 19 points, one of four Bulldogs in double figures. He had 22 points total in his time at ND.

“He played fantastic tonight,” said Irish senior Matt Zona, his former teammate. “As a competitor, it's not what I wanted, but I'm happy that he's doing well over there.”

Thanks to a 14-point first-half performance by Konieczny, the Irish trailed just 32-29 at the break, and a strong start to the second half created some hope that the worst was behind them.

A tip-in by Konieczny, a hook shot in the lane by Kebba Njie and a fast-break layup by Markus Burton, following a Njie steal, gave ND a 35-32 lead at the 17:52 mark of the second half.

Then things started to crumble.

“Just lack of focus, lack of concentration, you know? That's on all of us,” Konieczny said.

