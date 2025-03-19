Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's post-practice press conference transcript

OPENING STATEMENT

“It was good to be back out there with this group of guys. We just finished up our strength-and-conditioning phase, and I think [director of football performance Loren] Landow and his staff did a tremendous job of physically getting our guys ready and prepared for spring practice. It'll be a progression for us as a team in terms of what we're asking to do in practice, but it was great to just be out there with the guys and really getting prepared and then focus on improvement. Always the focus in the spring is how do we get better as a team? How do you get better as an individual? And I thought the guys did a good job the first day, but not much to really recap practice other than that. And so with that, I'll just open up for questions.”

Q: It feels like last month that we were in Atlanta. How do you refocus, recalibrate from the longest season in Notre Dame football history?

Marcus Freeman: “You take off one hat and put on another. And I mean that's the reality of the profession of a coach, but a head coach is that you don't have much time to recalibrate. You’ve got to move to the next thing, and we've been obviously really busy from the end of the season till the first day of spring ball. But it's understanding things you need to address on that day and the ability to direct your attention to those things that need to be addressed. So, I'm recalibrated enough, ready to go. I'm excited for spring practice.”

Q: When were you ready for spring? Like 'OK, I've put 2024 behind me, and it's 2025 from here on out.'?

MF: “Today. Today. There's just been a lot of stuff to do and handle from, as you said, the end of the end of season ’til now. And so, you have to plan for spring weeks or months ago, but the reality is I really didn't focus on the practice until we got out there today. It was good to be out there and really to turn all your attention to actually practice.”

Q: A lot of teams have either modified their spring games or gotten rid of them together. Did you consider eliminating your spring game and how did you alter spring football in total?

MF: “We moved spring back. I think when I first put our spring practice calendar. It was last year sometime when we decided when the spring game was going to be. So, I decided after the season, we had to move the start of spring practice back about two weeks. And the reality is I did not want to cheat the strength-and-conditioning phase, the development phase of our team.

“I think it's really important and there was an integration of different guys based on the amount of plays they played last year in terms of when they started that strength/conditioning phase. So, that's why I decided to push it back two weeks to get started. And we will have a spring game. It will be a version of a spring game. Again, it's important to me to use that as an opportunity — one, to let our players perform in front of our fans. But two, it's a chance to really integrate our community and our fans with this football program.

“I think that's so important to me is to give the opportunity to fans that maybe typically don't get the opportunity to come to a Notre Dame game. Or if they do, to give them another opportunity to come and engage with our players. I don't want to take away from that. There's a lot of pros and cons for each decision, but that went into my decision of keeping our spring game. I want to use this opportunity for our team and our football program to make sure that we are really interacting with our fans.”

Q: How nice was it to have running backs Jeremiyah Love and Gi'Bran Payne out there back from injuries, and what did you see from them?

MF: “Gi'Bran has looked great. His progression back to play from last year's injury, to see him running around in winter conditioning drills, has been really good. He's such a driven, motivated individual, works tirelessly to put himself in a position to perform. And so, it's great to see him back out there.

“And J-Love is J-Love. I'm glad he's out there Day 1. He's a guy you're probably going to have to hold back more than he wants, because he's a competitor. He wants to get out there and wants to improve his skill set, and he's working on different things. But it is really good to have both of those guys out there.”

Q: We noticed Jordan Faison out there practicing. Last year, he didn’t do much with spring football and focused on lacrosse. Is there more of a tilt toward football this spring than there was last year?

MF: “Yeah, we enhanced it. It's still a collaborative effort between the lacrosse program and coach [Kevin] Corrigan and the football program. And [associated athletic director for sports performance] John Wagle has been helping out with, ‘Hey, what's the load? And how much can his body take? And to me it's still lacrosse season, and that's what I told Jordan.

“If you are making the decision to play lacrosse, you have to be committed to your team and how can we tailor and adjust our schedule to make sure that he's getting enough work in to continuously improve as a football player? But understanding that he has a commitment to the lacrosse team and we're working together well.

“He's getting football, probably getting more football in this spring than he did last year. I think it was important that we gave Jordan a really significant time away from football or lacrosse after the season. It was important that we gave his body time to rest before he got integrated in lacrosse.”

Q: What have you seen from transfers Devonta Smith, Jared Dawson and Jalen Stroman in terms of maturity and leadership that they've brought to the program?

MF: “Yeah, I've had a longer relationship with Devonta, just because of him growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and me being in Cincinnati for four years. I got to really know him and his family through recruiting. Great family. He's a great young man and obviously did some wonderful things at Alabama when he was there. And so he brings a leadership aspect. He's a tremendous athlete that's played a lot of football at a high level. And I think the integration into our defense, what we're asking him to do, is not going to be such a curve for him.

“With Dawson and Stroman, Stroman's not practicing. He had to get surgery on, I think, it's his collarbone or some type of shoulder [injury]. We had to fix that, and it was important to get that done before we get in the fall. And at the end of the day, it's a progression for everybody to be ready for the season, and it’s important. And if that means you're out for the spring, how do we get you better and make sure by the time we get to Week 1 of the season you're ready to roll? And so, I love what I've seen on film. I've enjoyed spending time with all three of those guys, and I think all three of them will help. I know all three will help us.”

Q: What are your impressions of the pros and cons of having played so late into January?

MF: “I just look at all the pros. Again, that's how I look at life and look at every situation we're in. There's pros. And to be able to play in the National Championship Game and have the season we had last year, obviously, it did a tremendous amount for this football program. And I think for us, it's the ability to not shy away from some of the success we had last year. And I have a strong belief that your past creates the foundation for your present.

“That's what I told our players, is that the experience that you've had in the past must create this new foundation for the present and help you prepare for the opportunities that lie ahead. And so, we have to use some of the experience — the goods, the bads — that we went through last year to make sure that our foundation is higher as a football program in March and spring of 2025 than it was of 2024.

“And it's important that we understand that even if you're a transfer. And you'll always hear me talk about expectations and relationships, and they're in a relationship with us. So, they went through last year with us no matter if they were physically with us or not. And it's important that they see some of the highs and the lows, but the lessons that we learned last year, so they can use that to set their foundation for this '25 season. And so, we have to use every experience that we had in 2024 as a pro to help us as we move forward in '25.”

Q: What are your early impressions of being on the field with new defensive coordinator Chris Ash?

MF: “I've known Coach Ash for quite a while. He was the defense coordinator at Ohio State with Luke Fickell. I got to know him, and we spent some time together after his tenure as head coach at Rutgers. And so, I've gotten to know him personally before we hired him as the defensive coordinator. I've been extremely pleased. Probably more than anything is the leadership, the ability to get three position coaches that have been here to be teammates. And I've been really pleased with that. Our coaching staff is close. Our defensive coaching staff has spent a lot of time together.

“We are going to do similar things that we've done in the past and maybe some things that are different. In order to get on the same page, you have to spend time together. I'm really pleased with the leadership coming from that defensive staff, the camaraderie, the unity, and yeah, it's all going to reflect in the way our defense plays and I'm really, really happy with that entire defense, but especially what Coach Ash has done.”

Q: What will be the structure of the quarterback competition, the timeline, etc?

MF: “I don't know if there's a perfect science that I'm going to be able to tell you right now that this is exactly how we're going to do it. But the general theme of it's they're all going to get reps with the 1s. They're all going to get reps that we split. I'm talking Kenny (Michey), Steve (Angeli) and CJ (Carr). They're going to split reps, and each day could be different, but it's important for us to communicate with them beforehand. And no matter if they like what group they're going with or not — it shouldn't matter — that we're upfront and honest with them and then we give them feedback after each practice, and we'll name a starter when a starter clearly shows that he's the best quarterback.

“I don't want to put a timetable on, and I refuse to do that. To me, if you don't have a decision made by then, it's going to frustrate you. And there's no need to put a timetable on it. You let those guys compete, and when a starter is determined, we're going to announce it. But again, I'm excited. I truly love competition. I think it's going to make all three of those guys better.

It is the first true competition with three guys that I've been a part of. But I think it's going to be a fair competition. I know it's going to be a fair competition. I'm really excited for it and looking forward to seeing how everyone in that room enhances, but also at some point somebody's going to be named a starter.”

Q: You had two potentially great comeback stories — tight end Kevin Bauman from last year and now back this year and defensive lineman Jason Onye back from a personal leave last season. What are you hoping to see from them this spring that might tell you how much they can contribute for you in the fall?

MF: “More than anything, I'm proud both of them are out there. You're talking about one recovering from a physical injury and one from a mental health injury. I'm proud that both of them have put the work in to be able to go out there and be a part of this football program. Those are really good football players, and we'll see how they practice and what that means for the season. But as of today, I'm proud to see both of those guys out there and the work they put in to get to this point. I know there's a tremendous amount of work. I think we'll need both of them. I do. I think both of them will help his team, but who cares? Credit to you for putting the work into being out there for spring practice.”