With quarterback Trevor Lawrence sidelined, the foremost objective of the Irish defense was to not allow All-American running back Travis Etienne, the ACC’s all-time rusher and two-time MVP, be a game-wrecker. Mission accomplished with his 18 carries netting only 28 yards. Senior nose tackle Kurt Hinish particularly controlled the middle that became impregnable.

Equally vital is 250-pound but mobile freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei also was held in check on the zone read or option plays, finishing with just two yards rushing on 13 attempts. Thirty-three carries for 34 yards says it all. Irish defenders, led by senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, consistently stayed home in their lanes while not permitting containment to be broken.

Advantage: Notre Dame