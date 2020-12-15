However, when asked on Sunday on what he believes is the most pivotal matchup this Saturday in the ACC Championship when his Tigers attempt to avenge their 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, he was as succinct as they come.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney can often be quite detailed and loquacious in his press conferences previewing a game.

The glaring stat from that game was Notre Dame out-rushing Clemson 208-34, particularly limiting all-time ACC rushing leader Travis Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries.

“It will be up front in the trenches,” he replied. “We got our butts kicked in the first game. Just that simple.”

There are at least two other data that have stuck with Swinney.

One, whereas Notre Dame was 10 of 19 on third-down conversions (52.6 percent) — especially with quarterback Ian Book keeping drives alive by avoiding the constant blitzes — Clemson was 4 of 15 (26.7 percent), or half as efficient in that category where Notre Dame has excelled all season.

Finally, the Irish also won the turnover battle, 3-1, outscoring the Tigers 10-0 off of them, highlighted by senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah forcing an errant handoff that was fumbled and he returned for a 23-yard score and a 20-10 Irish advantage.

Still, there is nothing that hits home harder at a superpower program such as Clemson — national champions in 2016 and 2018 and a playoff team five consecutive years since 2015 — then getting beat in the trenches the way it did.

That’s where the clear disparity was between the two programs when they met in the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoff, a 30-3 victory by the Tigers.

That year was the reverse of this season when Clemson out-rushed the Irish 211-88, had a significant advantage in third-down conversions (9 of 18 compared to 5 of 17 for Notre Dame), and also was plus-1 in turnovers.

Clemson’s defensive line featured a bevy of veterans who would be among the top 17 picks in the NFL Draft a few months later, although one of them was ruled ineligible to play versus Notre Dame.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2018 had no one drafted and was starting four players who are now either fifth-years seniors (left tackle Liam Eichenberg and right guard Tommy Kraemer) or seniors (right tackle Robert Hainsey and left guard Aaron Banks).

This year, it’s the Irish offensive line replete with veterans while Clemson is much younger along the defensive front, including former five-star 2020 recruits Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy.

“Book was a couple years younger, and all these big monster offensive linemen they got, that are all like graduates now, they were a couple years younger, so we were kind of the reverse,” Swinney said. “We don't have any seniors on the D-line and they got a bunch of graduates.

“We've had to have be a little more package oriented than maybe we were in ‘18 with that veteran defense.”

On the other side of the line, Notre Dame also has two fifth-year senior ends starting in Daelin Hayesand Ade Ogundeji, plus two seniors in the interior with Kurt Hinish and Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa — and the confidence in utilizing quality depth behind them to keep fresh legs in the game.

Conversely, Clemson had four new starting offensive lineman starting this season, and Etienne’s rushing totals dropped from 1,658 yards and 8.1 yards per carry in 2018 and 1,614 yards and 7.8 yards per attempt in 2019 to a more modest 758 yards and 5.1 yards per carry this season.

“They're built up front,” said Swinney of Notre Dame's defense. “They're incredibly well coached — this is as good a well-coached team as you're going to see. They don't make a lot of mistakes, they tackle well. We just made some big plays on them (in November).

“Their backers are really good, they've got two of the best players that you'll see in college football (Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton).”

Swinney said the goal on offense this time is not so much about being better balanced than more efficient, especially on third down.

He pointed out after Irish running back Kyren Williams’ first carry of the game went for a 65-yard touchdown, the Tigers did well to limit him to 75 yards on his final 22 carries.