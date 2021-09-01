Notre Dame ‘catches attention’ of four-star OL recruit

Charles Jagusah was just hoping to land a scholarship from any school following his sophomore spring season in 2021. What would eventually happen surprised Jagusah considering how fast it happened, but the end result of him becoming a big-time recruit was not a surprise.

The 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman received offer No. 1 from Missouri June 8. Seven other Power Five programs followed suit over the following 10 weeks, and Rivals ranked Jagusah as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 227 overall player and No. 18 offensive tackle.

“It was a lot different for me because I couldn’t get to camps since I had an injury from spring football,” Jagusah explained. “All I had was my film, and my coaches were doing some work for me. After I got my first offer, my coaches told me that it was going to blow up for me.”