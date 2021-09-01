 BlueAndGold - Notre Dame ‘catches attention’ of four-star OL recruit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 10:21:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame ‘catches attention’ of four-star OL recruit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Charles Jagusah was just hoping to land a scholarship from any school following his sophomore spring season in 2021. What would eventually happen surprised Jagusah considering how fast it happened, but the end result of him becoming a big-time recruit was not a surprise.

The 6-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman received offer No. 1 from Missouri June 8. Seven other Power Five programs followed suit over the following 10 weeks, and Rivals ranked Jagusah as a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 227 overall player and No. 18 offensive tackle.

“It was a lot different for me because I couldn’t get to camps since I had an injury from spring football,” Jagusah explained. “All I had was my film, and my coaches were doing some work for me. After I got my first offer, my coaches told me that it was going to blow up for me.”

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

The Fighting Irish got in early on Rivals250 two-way lineman Charles Jagusah.
The Fighting Irish got in early on Rivals250 two-way lineman Charles Jagusah.

Notre Dame became offer No. 6 for Jagusah on Aug. 5 during a conversation with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}