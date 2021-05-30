Notre Dame Basketball Targets Move In Updated 2022 Rivals150 Rankings

A few of Notre Dame’s 2022 targets leaped up the rankings in the updated Rivals150. Three players jumped at least 20 spots in the update, and two of them moved up 50-plus notches. The others mostly made small rises or small drops. Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass.) forward Kyle Filipowski rocketed 69 spots up to No. 48 nationally and added a fourth star. He’s the No. 6 power forward in the country. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere four-star guard J.J. Starling climbed 58 spots to No. 46 overall. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 14 point guard. Related: FULL 2022 RIVALS 150

Four-star point guard J.J. Starling is now a top-50 player nationally. (Rivals.com)

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star guard Rodney Rice ascended 20 spots and is the No. 57 overall player and No. 16 point guard. “He is not your traditional point guard, not your traditional shooting guard, but the team clicks when he is on the floor,” Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote of Rice. Notre Dame offered Filipowski (6-10, 230) and Starling (6-3, 170) last summer. It extended Rice (6-4, 185) an offer earlier this year. Filipowski told Indiana Rivals site TheHoosier he has visits set next month to Ohio State, Syracuse, UConn and Indiana. He will also visit Duke.