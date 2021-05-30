Notre Dame Basketball Targets Move In Updated 2022 Rivals150 Rankings
A few of Notre Dame’s 2022 targets leaped up the rankings in the updated Rivals150.
Three players jumped at least 20 spots in the update, and two of them moved up 50-plus notches. The others mostly made small rises or small drops.
Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass.) forward Kyle Filipowski rocketed 69 spots up to No. 48 nationally and added a fourth star. He’s the No. 6 power forward in the country. La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere four-star guard J.J. Starling climbed 58 spots to No. 46 overall. Rivals ranks him as the nation’s No. 14 point guard.
Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star guard Rodney Rice ascended 20 spots and is the No. 57 overall player and No. 16 point guard.
“He is not your traditional point guard, not your traditional shooting guard, but the team clicks when he is on the floor,” Rivals national basketball recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote of Rice.
Notre Dame offered Filipowski (6-10, 230) and Starling (6-3, 170) last summer. It extended Rice (6-4, 185) an offer earlier this year. Filipowski told Indiana Rivals site TheHoosier he has visits set next month to Ohio State, Syracuse, UConn and Indiana. He will also visit Duke.
Philadelphia Haverford School point guard Jameel Brown stayed put at No. 112 overall but rose to the No. 29 player at his position. Notre Dame offered the former Purdue commitment earlier this spring. Brown (6-2, 170) told Penn State Rivals site BlueWhiteIllustrated he plans to take officials to Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Minnesota.
Bristol (Conn.) Central four-star center Donovan Clingan rose three spots to No. 44 overall and No. 7 at his position. The 7-1, 250-pound Clingan included Notre Dame in his top eight in April. He originally picked up the Notre Dame offer last summer, and Irish assistant Rod Balanis saw him play in person before the dead period began.
Elsewhere, a few targets took small drops. Grand Island (Neb.) High four-star wing Isaac Traudt fell one spot to No. 67 overall and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding wing Cam Whitmore dipped three spots to No. 101. Traudt (6-9, 200) has June visits set to Virginia, Nebraska, Michigan State and North Carolina, while Whitmore (6-6, 200) has one set for Maryland.
Nashville Christ Presbyterian Academy three-star wing Braeden Moore fell out of the Rivals150 and is the nation’s No. 44 small forward. He has official visits set to Nebraska and Wisconsin and told BlueandGold.com earlier this month he hopes to use one to see Notre Dame.
Notre Dame has offered two five-star players in the 2022 class: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammates Jarace Walker and Jaden Bradley. Walker, a 6-6, 220-pound forward, is the No. 9 player nationally after he rose two spots. Bradley is a 6-3, 170-pound point guard and fell 11 spots to No. 18. The Irish are believed to be on the outside looking in for both.
