Notre Dame, at least for a few more days, has had more games canceled than it has played.

The Irish’s Wednesday night game against Western Michigan has been canceled due to “the unavailability of some players on the WMU roster,” per a Notre Dame statement. There is no makeup date at this time.

The next scheduled game and now the home opener for Notre Dame (0-1) is Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0) at 11 a.m. ET. That contest was added to the schedule Monday as a replacement for the Dec. 4 game against Tennessee that was canceled a few days before the season due to COVID-19 issues within the Volunteers’ program.