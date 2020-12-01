Notre Dame Basketball’s Game Against Western Michigan Canceled
Notre Dame, at least for a few more days, has had more games canceled than it has played.
The Irish’s Wednesday night game against Western Michigan has been canceled due to “the unavailability of some players on the WMU roster,” per a Notre Dame statement. There is no makeup date at this time.
The next scheduled game and now the home opener for Notre Dame (0-1) is Saturday against Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0) at 11 a.m. ET. That contest was added to the schedule Monday as a replacement for the Dec. 4 game against Tennessee that was canceled a few days before the season due to COVID-19 issues within the Volunteers’ program.
Mike Brey added that game to Notre Dame’s schedule with the help of a Nov. 27 tweet asking for an opponent. Purdue Fort Wayne coach Jon Coffman responded with his interest in scheduling a game at either team’s home arena, and one was set for Purcell Pavilion a few hours before Notre Dame football hosts Syracuse.
Brey and Notre Dame’s lone game so far is an 80-70 loss at then-No. 13 Michigan State on Nov. 28. The non-conference schedule now contains six of a possible seven games.
