“When you see the two league games that will plug in tomorrow,” Brey teased, “you’ll know I’ve lost my mind completely.”

In his first preseason Zoom call with reporters, the Notre Dame basketball head coach dropped a hint about an arduous start to ACC play thrown right into the middle of an already taxing non-conference slate.

The assumption was they’d be hard games. But not this hard.

Notre Dame’s first ACC game is Dec. 16 at home against none other than Duke, the preseason No. 3 team in the KenPom rankings. Six days later, it travels to Syracuse. After a week-long Christmas break, conference games resume with Virginia Dec. 29, KenPom’s preseason No. 16 team.

Three top-30 KenPom opponents. Two AP top 10 opponents (Virginia fourth, Duke ninth). All thrown into an early-season schedule that includes six non-conference games, all but one of them against Power Five teams in the KenPom top 20. Seven of the Irish’s first nine games are against teams in KenPom’s top 20. The Irish have lost six straight meetings with Duke and four in a row against Virginia.

Brey just might have lost his mind. Maybe a month in, he’ll think so too. But right now, he’s as excited as can be. The season is less than three weeks away. And the schedule release, albeit two-plus months later than normal, is the sign that games are finally imminent after an offseason filled with uncertainty.

“You don’t throw these kinds of games on the board non-league unless you think you have a group you can have some fun with,” Brey said. “We wouldn’t schedule like this unless you saw at the end of last year, the second half of last year, the lightbulb go on for some of our young players, especially our junior class.”