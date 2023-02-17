TJ Williams blasted a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning, but it turned out to be the only hit Notre Dame could manage Friday afternoon as the Irish baseball team fell to host Lipscomb, 5-4, in Nashville, Tenn., in the season opener for both teams.

First-year coach Shawn Stiffler’s squad rallied for two runs in the ninth inning on an error, a walk, two wild pitches and a passed ball with no one out. Two outs later, Williams came to the plate as the go-ahead run. with Zach Prajzner on first via a walk.

But Lipscomb reliever Matthew Bohnert struck the Irish junior outfielder swinging to give the Bisons (yes, they don’t use Bison as the plural) a victory in game 1 of the three-game series.