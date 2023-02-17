Notre Dame baseball team falls 5-4 to Lipscomb in season opener
TJ Williams blasted a two-run homer to left in the fifth inning, but it turned out to be the only hit Notre Dame could manage Friday afternoon as the Irish baseball team fell to host Lipscomb, 5-4, in Nashville, Tenn., in the season opener for both teams.
First-year coach Shawn Stiffler’s squad rallied for two runs in the ninth inning on an error, a walk, two wild pitches and a passed ball with no one out. Two outs later, Williams came to the plate as the go-ahead run. with Zach Prajzner on first via a walk.
But Lipscomb reliever Matthew Bohnert struck the Irish junior outfielder swinging to give the Bisons (yes, they don’t use Bison as the plural) a victory in game 1 of the three-game series.
Davidson grad transfer Blake Hely (0-1), one of 14 Irish newcomers, got the start on the mound for ND but lasted only three innings. He gave up three runs on four hits, including a two-run homer by Trace Willhoite in the bottom of the third.
Hely was the Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year last season, going 9-2 for Davidson with a 3.80 ERA.
Notre Dame 2022 Freshman All-American Jack Findlay, a central figure in ND’s College World Series run last June, came on to pitch in the bottom of the fourth. The lefty didn’t allow a hit and struck out seven in three innings. But thanks to three walks, Lipscomb was able to push across a couple of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
South Bend Saint Joseph High School product Michael Dunkelberger started on the mound for the Bisons. The junior lefty lasted 4 ⅓ innings and gave up the lone Irish hit.
The two teams play game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. (EST).
