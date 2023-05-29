Notre Dame baseball saw its postseason chances officially die Monday when the Irish were left out of the 64-team NCAA Tournament field.

The Irish (30-24) had to see their fate coming after losing five of their last six games in May. That stretch started with an 11-inning loss to a Northwestern team that finished the season 10-40.

Notre Dame then lost two of three against Boston College and both of its ACC Tournament pool play games to Pitt, 9-5, and Wake Forest, 7-5, in the final games of head coach Shawn Stiffler’s first season leading the Irish.

