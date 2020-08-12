Notre Dame Announces Latest COVID-19 Test Results
Notre Dame administered another round of COVID-19 tests to players and staff Monday and announced the results Wednesday before the first preseason practice.
Of 117 tests given to players in the latest round, two came back positive and resulted in those players going into isolation. One of them was experiencing mild symptoms. Additionally, seven other players were placed in quarantine through contact tracing.
All 43 staff members who were tested Monday tested negative.
Since June 15, Notre Dame has given 619 tests to players and staff. Wednesday’s news brings the total positive case count to four. Two have recovered and returned to practice.
Notre Dame and the ACC are moving forward with plans to play this fall, even after the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West announced they are canceling football for 2020. The Irish’s first game is scheduled for Sept. 12 at home versus Duke.
Notre Dame’s COVID-19 daily updated dashboard that tracks cases on campus currently shows 11 cases and 270 tests since Aug. 3, as of Wednesday.
