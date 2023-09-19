Notre Dame adds final piece to OL with 2024 four-star OT Guerby Lambert
To round out his first recruiting class at Notre Dame, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph landed a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle Guerby Lambert on Tuesday night.
The four-star recruit attends West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, the same school that produced Irish freshman defensive end Boubacar Traore.
The Irish hosted Lambert on an official visit in June. He reported 23 total offers and chose Notre Dame over Boston College, Harvard and Ohio State. His announcement comes four days prior to the No. 9 Irish (4-0) hosting the No. 6 Buckeyes (3-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
"Lambert has elite traits for a high school prospect and currently has a physical build that should give him a very short learning curve once he arrives on the next level," said Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman. "He bends well and can use his leverage to his advantage. Lambert’s quickness out of his stance helps him dominate in the running game. He can wall off defensive linemen or just drive them backwards. His impressive athleticism shows when he’s running down the field looking for extra defenders to block."
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle joins three-star offensive tackles Anthonie Knapp and Styles Prescod and four-star offensive guard Peter Jones as offensive linemen in Notre Dame's 2024 recruiting class. Lambert is the No. 63 overall player, No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 1 player in Massachusetts for the 2024 class.
"In pass protection, Lambert has all the tools to be very effective," Friedman said. "He has good length in his arms and has the lateral quickness and flexibility to stick with the quickest edge rushers or slide to close off the inside gap. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the speed and physicality of high end college defensive linemen."
With Lambert and Jones (No. 83) in Notre Dame's 2024 class, the Irish have a chance to sign two Rivals100 offensive linemen for the first time since Blake Fisher (No. 26) and Rocco Spindler (No. 68) in the 2021 class.
Rivals has given Lambert a 5.9 rating, making him the fourth recruit in Notre Dame's class to currently own that rating with Jones, four-star safety Brauntae Johnson and four-star running back Anyeas Williams.
According to the Rivals Football Team Recruiting Rankings Formula, prospects that fall between 5.8 and 6.0 are labeled All American Candidates and “considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential.”
Only four Notre Dame commitments are ranked higher than Lambert in the Rivals250 for the 2024 class: quarterback CJ Carr (No. 22) and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 30), wide receiver Cam Williams (No. 48) and Johnson (No. 60).
The addition of Lambert pushed Notre Dame's class of 23 verbal commitments past Florida State and Texas A&M and into fourth in the country, according to Rivals. Only Georgia, Ohio State and Florida are currently ahead of the Irish. Notre Dame has 16 four-star commitments in the class.
Lambert became the second recruit to announce a verbal commitment to the Irish this week after Deuce Knight, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class, shared his Notre Dame pledge Monday. The Irish are expected to host an impressive group of visitors for Saturday's Ohio State game.
