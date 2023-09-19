To round out his first recruiting class at Notre Dame, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph landed a commitment from 2024 offensive tackle Guerby Lambert on Tuesday night. The four-star recruit attends West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial, the same school that produced Irish freshman defensive end Boubacar Traore. The Irish hosted Lambert on an official visit in June. He reported 23 total offers and chose Notre Dame over Boston College, Harvard and Ohio State. His announcement comes four days prior to the No. 9 Irish (4-0) hosting the No. 6 Buckeyes (3-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC). "Lambert has elite traits for a high school prospect and currently has a physical build that should give him a very short learning curve once he arrives on the next level," said Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman. "He bends well and can use his leverage to his advantage. Lambert’s quickness out of his stance helps him dominate in the running game. He can wall off defensive linemen or just drive them backwards. His impressive athleticism shows when he’s running down the field looking for extra defenders to block." SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

