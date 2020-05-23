Arguably Notre Dame's top wide receiver target cut his list in half on Saturday, and the Fighting Irish made the top group. Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph class of 2021 playmaker Dont'e Thornton Jr. had a top 12 schools list that he announced April 4. but his new list is much more manageable. His updated top schools list consists of Arizona State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and Virginia.

Rivals ranks Dont'e Thornton Jr. as the No. 53 prospect nationally. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Thornton has visited Notre Dame before, although his last time in South Bend was back for an Irish camp in 2018. The 6-4, 185-pounder was scheduled to return to campus in April, but that was cancelled due to the dead period enacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Notre Dame offered Thornton last September and have been all over him since. Notre Wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been the main point of contact, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Brian Kelly are involved here as well. Kelly visited Thornton's high school back in January during the contact period. “One of the things the coaches said was that me and the other receivers they're trying to bring in would lead college football in receiving and we'd have the best receiving corps," Thornton said.