3 Observations

1. Learning On The Run

While his lack of practice reps have made it more evident that senior Dexter Williams likely will be unavailable early in the year, it’s just as conspicuous that sophomores Avery Davis and Jafar Armstrong — redshirted as a quarterback and wideout last year, respectively — will be very much in the plans as a backfield tandem (or one splitting out before going in motion and lining up as a second running back in a split backfield). Their presence was especially needed because both freshmen, Jahmir Smith and C'Bo Flemister, although suited up, were slowed by injuries.

It would be way too presumptuous and premature to state that they can be 10-to-15-carries per game runners at this stage of their careers the way converted receiver C.J. Prosise was in 2015 when he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing as a senior.

However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they could combine for 10-12 touches (rushing and receiving) between them in games during that first month while working behind Tony Jones Jr. Armstrong’s entire physique and demeanor is now that of a running back, while Davis’ wiggle is a carryover from his days as a dual-threat quarterback. Comfort level with their assignments at their new positions is the more prominent issue than physical capability. For now, four to six carries for each night be the rushing threshold.