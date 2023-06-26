Several other generations of Notre Dame football players joined in too, as did the rest of the Golic family, current Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and ND’s newest QB1 Sam Hartman , among others.

After their sophomore seasons, in 2009, they endured a coaching change — Charlie Weis to Brian Kelly — together. In 2012, those with fifth-year eligibility helped nudge the Irish into the No. 1 spot in the polls for the first time in almost two decades and played for the national championship.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — During perhaps the darkest of Notre Dame football’s rare lost seasons, Mike Golic Jr. and 22 of his future teammates ignored the white noise of a 3-9 bottom line in 2007 and stuck together to comprise the top-rated recruiting class of the post-Lou Holtz Era.

They all convened to give back to the South Bend community, as the second annual Golic Sub-Par Celebrity Golf Classic kicked off Friday night at the Irish Green on the Notre Dame campus. A Night on the Green included a silent auction and a rather boisterous one, with Hartman throwing autographed footballs to those who bid on them. With no incompletions.

That included a deep toss from a stage in a crowded large tent to his new offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker, in the very back of the tent.

“We are so grateful to Sam, who has come in and in a very short period of time shown, outside of being such a great player, why he is such a great fit for this university,” Golic said. “He was all in on it. And he showed off a little bit of his chops.

“But I can’t thank him enough for being willing. All the other student athletes — I mean, we had women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, football represented here from the current athletes. And just a really cool moment with all of them. But definitely nice to see the arm that’s going to be wowing everybody on Saturdays in South Bend.”

Part II of the Golic event unfolds Monday at Warren Golf Course with a golf tournament, weather-permitting.

Last year, in its inaugural iteration, the event raised more than $100,000. Early returns are suggesting year 2 will be even more impactful on the community. The local organizations in line to benefit this year, selected through a grant process, are the Logan Center, the South Bend Center for the Homeless, Cultivate Food Rescue and the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

“There are so many great [charities],” Golic said. “Our goal is to do this long enough to touch so many groups. For us, the Human Society is a great example.

“We've always been an animal-loving family. We've got a ton of dogs. We love trying to impact that area as well. We got to work with the Logan Center, the South Bend Center for the Homeless when we were here as athletes. And you say, ‘All right. That shouldn’t stop just because we’re graduating.’

“They talk about that 40-year decision when you come to Notre Dame. That should also be the way we reach back and impact the community here. So, a lot of it is familiarity, and a lot of it is just the passion of the people we heard from in the grant process that have really spoken to us and really imparted on us in what they’re doing day to day and why they should be one of the other groups that gets help here.

“Again, there are so many great ones. We want to do this for so long that we are able to give back to everybody, because the beautiful part is there are a lot of passionate people around here who are trying to do a lot of great things.”