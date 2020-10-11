On Monday, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly confessed that his quarterback, in the midst of his third year as a starter, may not always pass the eye test.

“Maybe it doesn’t necessarily pass the test of those who try to evaluate Ian Book in terms of every little category," Kelly said. "But he wins. He’s a guy who prepares the football team so well. He is prepared himself. He brings a sense of calm to that unit that they believe they’re going to win no matter what the circumstances are.”

Kelly was, of course, pushing back against voices who were critical of Book's play in the first two games of the season. To be fair, in those contests, Book consistently looked flustered in the pocket and failed to push the ball downfield when given the opportunity.

This is why so many wondered if he is capable of leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoffs once again?