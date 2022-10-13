SOUTH BEND, Ind. — For all the red tape that has oftentimes entangled and choked off potential incoming help from the transfer portal, the few who did make it to Notre Dame in the last cycle are making a difference.

Saturday night in Las Vegas, in a 28-20 Irish win over BYU, marked the first time this season all four were cast in starting roles. Harvard transfer Chris Smith — a 6-foot-1, 310-pound interior defensive lineman from Detroit — stepped in from an injured Howard Cross, played 28 snaps (of the 46 BYU had the ball) and delivered the consistently strong play (two tackles, high pass-rush/pressure grade) that he’d been contributing all season in smaller doses.

He joined safety Brandon Joseph (Northwestern) — ND’s third-leading tackler (21) and lead punt returner (9.6-yard average), kicker Blake Grupe (Arkansas State) — 5-for-6 on field goals and 13-for-13 on PATs, and punter Jon Sot (Harvard) — third in the nation in punting (46.6) and seventh in net punting (42.9).

“I’m feeling great,” Smith said earlier this week. “The game is definitely slowing down more for me here. That fall camp and those first couple weeks were definitely good for me in terms of getting adjusted to the speed.

“I’m feeling more confident. I think (defensive line) coach (Al) Washington is feeling a lot more confident in me on the field and trusting me more. Just trying to continue to show that in practice every day. It’s been awesome so far.”

Smith has totaled seven tackles on the season, after recording 40, with five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, as an All-Ivy League first-teamer in 2021.

Cross (high ankle sprain) was limited in practice Tuesday, but Irish head coach Marcus Freeman said on his weekly Zoom call with the media on Thursday that 6-1, 276-pound senior was full-go Wednesday and is expected back in the lineup for Saturday night’s home game with Stanford (7:30 EDT; NBC).

The 33rd-ever meeting between the Irish (3-2) and Cardinal (1-4) will be just the second one in the last 12 in which both teams come into the game unranked.

But with senior Jacob Lacey opting into a redshirt year last week and already shopping for a new school in the transfer portal, Smith’s role figures to expand this weekend, and moving forward, as does sophomore Gabe Rubio’s.

“He's a big physical presence,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said of Smith, a zero-star defensive end prospect as a high school senior at Cranbrook Kingswood, a boarding school in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

“He can anchor in, and it takes two to get him off the ball a lot. So with him, Gabe, Jayson (Ademilola), Howard (Cross), (we can) have a nice little rotation in there. But Chris will do exactly what we ask him to do. It's an unbelievable quality. And he's really trying to do the technique perfectly.”

Added Freeman, “With more opportunities, which he's gaining because of the way he's been practicing at a high level, now you're seeing performance in games at a high level. And he played more this last game versus BYU than he's ever had. And he'll continue to play more, because he's doing a great job with those opportunities.”

And Smith is doing that while taking challenging classes in a one-year master’s program in business management. Graduated players, whether transfers or ND’s own, have the option to take a master’s curriculum or non-degree-seeking classes.

Smith said ND’s master’s degree options were one of the reasons he flipped to the Irish after initially committing to transfer to Minnesota in January.

“I was coming back from spring break and working out with some of my other buddies at Harvard,” Smith said. “I saw a text or email from someone at Notre Dame, and they said, ‘We just want to talk.’ I was like, ‘OK.’ It kind of went from there.

“I was definitely shocked. It was a good feeling.”