Football Never Sleeps: Early spring impressions of Notre Dame's QBs

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's early returns on the three-man spring quarterback race as well as impressions of freshman quarterback Blake Hebert on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." They also assessed how the talent is shaping up around them on the Irish offense and spun forward into week 2 of spring football and ND's upcoming Pro Day. They gave the latest on recruiting, and answered questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Michael Clubb/South Bend Tribune/USA Today Sports Network

Pictured: QBs Steve Angeli (18), Blake Hebert (12) and CJ Carr (13)