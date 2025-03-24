Published Mar 24, 2025
J.R. Konieczny becomes second transfer portal entry for Notre Dame MBB
Tyler James  •  InsideNDSports
J.R. Konieczny still has one season left of eligibility in college basketball.

Konieczny will look to use that final season somewhere other than Notre Dame after entering the transfer portal Monday, the first day it opened this offseason.

Konieczny, a senior set to graduate from Notre Dame in May, averaged 4.3 points per game for the Irish this past season primarily as a bench player. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound product of South Bend (Ind.) Saint Joseph started just four games and played in 32 for the 15-18 Irish.

Konieczny averaged 16.2 minutes per game, which was sixth-most on head coach Micah Shrewsberry's team this past season. He grabbed 2.8 rebounds per game and totaled 27 assists, 11 steals and nine blocks in addition to committing 20 turnovers.

Konieczny played just 22 minutes across seven games as a freshman. Then former Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey chose to redshirt Konieczny during his sophomore season in 2022-23 rather than using him at the end of the rotation.

The future started to look bright for Konieczny as a junior in Shrewsberry's first season leading the program. He started 19 games from November to early February before his role shrank. He ended the season with averages of 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22.7 minutes.

Konieczny becomes the second Notre Dame player to enter the transfer portal, which will remain open for entries through April 22. News of junior forward Tae Davis' decision to enter the portal surfaced Sunday evening. He officially appeared in the portal by Monday afternoon.

Notre Dame will need to supplement its 2025-26 roster with transfer portal additions. Without Davis and Konieczny, Notre Dame's roster is projected to have 11 scholarship players with seven returning from last season and four signees in the incoming freshman class.

The current NCAA scholarship limit for Division I men's basketball is 13, but it is expected to increase to 15 if the House vs. NCAA settlement goes through in April.

Notre Dame's 2025-26 projected roster
Only scholarship players are listed on this roster projection
NamePositionClass

Kebba Njie

Forward

Senior

Markus Burton

Guard

Junior

Braeden Shrewsberry

Guard

Junior

Logan Imes

Guard

Junior

Sir Mohammed

Guard

Sophomore

Cole Certa

Guard

Sophomore

Garrett Sundra

Forward

Sophomore

Jalen Haralson

Guard

Freshman

Ryder Frost

Guard

Freshman

Brady Koehler

Forward

Freshman

Tommy Ahneman

Forward

Freshman

