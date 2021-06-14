 Four-Star Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Visit: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave’
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 13:07:20 -0500') }} football

Niuafe Tuihalamaka On Notre Dame Visit: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave’

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 linebacker Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka took his long-awaited official visit to Notre Dame this past weekend.

The nation’s No. 144 overall player and No. 5 inside linebacker recaps his visit and what’s next with BlueandGold.com.

The four-star linebacker from California enjoyed spending time with the Irish staff.
The four-star linebacker from California enjoyed spending time with the Irish staff.

How was the Notre Dame visit? What did you get to do while on campus?

Tuihalamaka: “I finally got to meet the coaches; it was great. I got to meet Coach [Brian] Kelly and Coach [Marcus] Freeman. It felt like home; it was nothing but love there.”

