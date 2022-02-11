Nick Lezynski leaves an uncommon impact at Notre Dame
Nick Lezynski worked in the shadows. That's how the graduate assistants and analysts in Notre Dame's football program often describe their roles.
Lezynski won't be in the shadows any longer. The former Notre Dame walk-on will reunite with former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea at Vanderbilt. Lezynski is expected to serve as linebackers coach on head coach Lea's staff, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports. FootballScoop first reported the news Friday afternoon.
Lezynski, who played for the Irish from 2007-11, has been on Notre Dame's coaching staff since working for Lea as a graduate assistant in 2018. Lezynski spent the 2021 season as a senior defensive analyst and finished it as the interim special teams coordinator for the Fiesta Bowl.
Lezynski essentially became the interim linebackers coach for Notre Dame since Marcus Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator/linebackers coach to head coach in December. Lezynski was even assigned a role to make visits on the recruiting trail during the 16-day contact period in January. His stops included trips to high schools in Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Virginia.
Lezynski's added responsibilities were set to expire in the near future when Freeman finalizes the hiring of a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. That search should come to an end soon after Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coach Al Golden, a top candidate, coaches in Sunday's Super Bowl.
But Lezynski's impact at Notre Dame was significant prior to the last two months. He played an important role in recruiting during Notre Dame's defensive coordinator transition from Lea to Freeman.
When Lea accepted the job at Vanderbilt in December 2020, Lezynski helped Notre Dame's staff convince four-star linebacker Prince Kollie to stick with his commitment and sign with the Irish during the early signing period a couple days later.
Lezynski also bridged Notre Dame's recruitments of four-star linebackers Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham. Ziegler committed to Notre Dame when Lea was still defensive coordinator. Burnham was offered by Lea and eventually with Freeman on staff in March of last year.
Both spoke highly of Lezynski last week as early enrolled freshmen.
"That's the one coach who's been with me through it all," Ziegler said. "He's a Notre Dame guy too, and he gets it at a place like this. I respect him a lot for staying with me through the whole thing."
Lezynski helped keep Ziegler informed of the latest developments in the program particularly through the coaching change and shared his knowledge through film.
“He’s been here every step of the way," Burnham said. "I remember when I was first offered, we were on the phone talking. Our relationship growing, it feels like each day it’s just gotten better. We’ll be on FaceTime calls. We’ll see his family. He’ll see mine."
Lezynski also formed an important connection with four-star linebacker Preston Zinter, who announced a verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Friday. Zinter mentioned Lezynski every time he visited Notre Dame's campus including his visit two weeks ago.
Lezynski and new defensive analyst James Laurinaitis spent time reviewing film with Zinter.
Prior to the Fiesta Bowl, Freeman said Lezynski had done a great job in his role as special teams coordinator. Taking on more leadership with Notre Dame's linebackers was a natural transition.
"He has been with me all year," Freeman said in December. "He's been in every linebacker meeting, so he knows exactly the progression that we have in our linebacker room. He's been doing a great job in our individual periods.”
Notre Dame's players were often Lezynski's most vocal supporters.
“Coach Lezynski has been a shadows guy that we’ve talked about the last couple of years in this program," linebacker Drew White said in December. "He’s had a major influence and spent countless hours — one-on-one meetings, group meetings, hotel meetings – constantly as the hardest worker in The Gug.
"He’s done it for years and now he gets an expanded role in this bowl prep to meet with the linebackers and coach us up. He’s really running the meetings. It’s been great. He’s doing special teams as well. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see what comes.”
