Nick Lezynski leaves an uncommon impact at Notre Dame

Nick Lezynski worked in the shadows. That's how the graduate assistants and analysts in Notre Dame's football program often describe their roles. Lezynski won't be in the shadows any longer. The former Notre Dame walk-on will reunite with former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea at Vanderbilt. Lezynski is expected to serve as linebackers coach on head coach Lea's staff, a source confirmed with Inside ND Sports. FootballScoop first reported the news Friday afternoon. Lezynski, who played for the Irish from 2007-11, has been on Notre Dame's coaching staff since working for Lea as a graduate assistant in 2018. Lezynski spent the 2021 season as a senior defensive analyst and finished it as the interim special teams coordinator for the Fiesta Bowl. Lezynski essentially became the interim linebackers coach for Notre Dame since Marcus Freeman was promoted from defensive coordinator/linebackers coach to head coach in December. Lezynski was even assigned a role to make visits on the recruiting trail during the 16-day contact period in January. His stops included trips to high schools in Indiana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Virginia.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTIwOTQyMjA2OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Lezynski's added responsibilities were set to expire in the near future when Freeman finalizes the hiring of a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach. That search should come to an end soon after Cincinnati Bengals linebacker coach Al Golden, a top candidate, coaches in Sunday's Super Bowl. But Lezynski's impact at Notre Dame was significant prior to the last two months. He played an important role in recruiting during Notre Dame's defensive coordinator transition from Lea to Freeman. When Lea accepted the job at Vanderbilt in December 2020, Lezynski helped Notre Dame's staff convince four-star linebacker Prince Kollie to stick with his commitment and sign with the Irish during the early signing period a couple days later. Lezynski also bridged Notre Dame's recruitments of four-star linebackers Nolan Ziegler and Joshua Burnham. Ziegler committed to Notre Dame when Lea was still defensive coordinator. Burnham was offered by Lea and eventually with Freeman on staff in March of last year.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DcmF6eSBuZXdzIGJ1dCB5b3Uga25vdyBJ4oCZbSBzdGlsbCBsb2Nr ZWQgaW4uIFdlIHdpbGwgbW92ZSBmb3J3YXJkIGFuZCBrZWVwIGJ1aWxkaW5n IHRoaXMgY2hhbXBpb25zaGlwIHRlYW0uIExldOKAmXMgZG8gdGhpcyB0aGlu Zy4g4piY77iP4piY77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWFyY3VzX0ZyZWVtYW4xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYXJjdXNf RnJlZW1hbjE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hfTGV6eW5za2k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0xlenlu c2tpPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv c3RpbGxjb21taXR0ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNzdGlsbGNvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2lyaXNocmlzaW5nMjI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpcmlzaHJpc2luZzIyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1lqU1VMdXFSciI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dZ alNVTHVxUnI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTm9sYW4gWmllZ2xlciAoQG5vbGFu emllZ2xlcjI0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25vbGFu emllZ2xlcjI0L3N0YXR1cy8xNDY1NTAwNDcyMDg1NzI1MTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Both spoke highly of Lezynski last week as early enrolled freshmen. "That's the one coach who's been with me through it all," Ziegler said. "He's a Notre Dame guy too, and he gets it at a place like this. I respect him a lot for staying with me through the whole thing." Lezynski helped keep Ziegler informed of the latest developments in the program particularly through the coaching change and shared his knowledge through film. “He’s been here every step of the way," Burnham said. "I remember when I was first offered, we were on the phone talking. Our relationship growing, it feels like each day it’s just gotten better. We’ll be on FaceTime calls. We’ll see his family. He’ll see mine." Lezynski also formed an important connection with four-star linebacker Preston Zinter, who announced a verbal commitment to Notre Dame on Friday. Zinter mentioned Lezynski every time he visited Notre Dame's campus including his visit two weeks ago. Lezynski and new defensive analyst James Laurinaitis spent time reviewing film with Zinter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYW4gQXdlc29tZSBKUiBkYXkgYW5kIHdlZWtlbmQgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OREZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOREZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiEgQmlnIHRoYW5rcyB0byA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01hcmN1c19GcmVlbWFuMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFyY3VzX0ZyZWVtYW4xPC9hPiBhbmQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9MZXp5bnNraT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTGV6eW5za2k8L2E+IGZvciBoYXZp bmcgbWUgYW5kIG15IGZhbWlseSEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0lyaXNoP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29JcmlzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RoaW5rQmlnP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVGhpbmtCaWc8L2E+IOKYmO+4j+KYmO+4jyA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vanN3bGQwM3NrSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2pzd2xkMDNza0s8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHJlc3RvbiBaaW50ZXIgKEBQ cmVzdG9uX1ppbnRlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q cmVzdG9uX1ppbnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4ODMwMjg5MDcyODk3MjI4OD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Prior to the Fiesta Bowl, Freeman said Lezynski had done a great job in his role as special teams coordinator. Taking on more leadership with Notre Dame's linebackers was a natural transition. "He has been with me all year," Freeman said in December. "He's been in every linebacker meeting, so he knows exactly the progression that we have in our linebacker room. He's been doing a great job in our individual periods.” Notre Dame's players were often Lezynski's most vocal supporters. “Coach Lezynski has been a shadows guy that we’ve talked about the last couple of years in this program," linebacker Drew White said in December. "He’s had a major influence and spent countless hours — one-on-one meetings, group meetings, hotel meetings – constantly as the hardest worker in The Gug. "He’s done it for years and now he gets an expanded role in this bowl prep to meet with the linebackers and coach us up. He’s really running the meetings. It’s been great. He’s doing special teams as well. I’m excited for him. I’m excited for the opportunity. I can’t wait to see what comes.”