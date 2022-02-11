Four-star LB Preston Zinter commits to Notre Dame

Preston Zinter had plenty of paths from which to choose. Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College, Ole Miss and Clemson were among the schools most frequently in touch with the four-star linebacker from Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic. Following his older brother, Zak, a starting offensive lineman at Michigan, would have been an understandable choice. Instead, Preston Zinter saw a future for himself at Notre Dame. The 2023 recruit announced a verbal commitment to the Irish on Friday afternoon. Zinter wrapped up his recruitment a little less than two weeks after his most recent visit to Notre Dame. The trip to attend Notre Dame's prospect day Jan. 29 marked Zinter's fourth time on campus with unofficial visits in June and July and a game visit in October to watch the Irish beat USC 31-16. The most recent visit was Zinter's first since Marcus Freeman replaced Brian Kelly as head coach. "You can definitely tell there's a little bit different, a lot more energy around there," Zinter previously told Rivals. "Coach Freeman brings a lot of great, positive vibes and great energy."

Zinter's addition gave Notre Dame its ninth verbal commitment from a four-star recruit in its top-ranked 2023 class. Notre Dame has more commitments from four-star defensive recruits — seven — than any other school has from four-star recruits on both sides of the ball. Georgia's second-ranked class includes six four-star commitments. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Zinter plays both ways at Lawrence Central Catholic. In his junior season, Zinter collected 69 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and three sacks as an outside linebacker and 39 catches for 569 yards and three touchdowns as a tight end. “Preston is a really outstanding outside linebacker prospect who brings physicality to the defensive side of the ball but also really good ball skills and a knack for getting to the ball." said Rivals national analyst Adam Friedman. "I really like the way he can quickly read and react. It will be interesting to see how he physically develops there and how they’re able to really take advantage of his entire skill set." "He is a very good offensive weapon at the high school level and shows plenty of skills on that side of the ball, but I’m interested to see how they use his entire skill set there. He certainly has a great frame to fill out. It will be important for him to keep that athleticism as he puts on more muscle mass." Rivals ranks Zinter as the No. 11 athlete and No. 214 overall in the 2023 class. He will be ranked as an outside linebacker in the upcoming rankings update.

Zinter joins four-star recruit Drayk Bowen at linebacker in Notre Dame's class. The two were able to hang out on Zinter's last visit. "I got to meet him, and I got to spend some time with his family as well," Zinter said. "That was awesome too." Zinter also spent time with senior defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and defensive analyst James Laurinaitis talking about his future as a linebacker. The Irish have yet to hire a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach but will likely do so soon after Cincinnati Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden, who's considered a top candidate, wraps up his season in Sunday's Super Bowl. “I asked coach Freeman about who would be the new DC and he said he's been talking with a couple coaches and he hopes to know soon,” Zinter told Inside ND Sports following his visit. “But I know whoever coach Freeman hires will be a great fit.” Zinter became the fifth four-star linebacker to commit to Notre Dame since Freeman originally joined Notre Dame's coaching in January 2020 as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.