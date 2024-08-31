PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUtNVlE3QlZYWEwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1LTVZRN0JWWFhMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

New postgame show with former Notre Dame O-lineman Bob Morton set to debut

A new postgame Notre Dame football show on YouTube makes its debut live on Saturday night after the ND-Texas A&M game, feature former Irish O-lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports' Eric Hansen.
A new postgame Notre Dame football show on YouTube makes its debut live on Saturday night after the ND-Texas A&M game, feature former Irish O-lineman Bob Morton and Inside ND Sports' Eric Hansen.
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

In Mike Denbrock’s first tour of duty as a Notre Dame assistant football coach, he marveled at not only the on-field development of a young offensive lineman from McKinney, Texas, but how well and how often the player could put that process into his own words.

Even now, as Denbrock is back for his third tour of duty with the Irish, the ND offensive coordinator still connects with that former Irish O-lineman and still refers to him as: Bob “Quote-A-Minute” Morton.

And starting late Saturday night — live — shortly after the curtain comes down on No. 7 Notre Dame’s primetime season opener at 20th-ranked Texas A&M, Morton will be dishing out his quotable insights and observations as part of the Inside ND Sports Team.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkwNjQ1NzE3NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK
Advertisement

Into the eNDzone makes its debut on our Inside ND Sports YouTube channel roughly five minutes after the final snap, guesstimating about 11 p.m. EDT. Bob and I — Eric “No Nickname: Hansen — will share our immediate reactions from the game, then field questions live from viewers in sort of a lightning-round fashion.

If you miss the show, you can catch live, you can catch up anytime on YouTube.

My colleague Tyler James and I will then return later — after interviews have been done, stories have been filed and caffeine has been absorbed — with our Postgame Takeaways show that will be posted in the wee hours of the morning. So, if you subscribe to the channel (for free), you can get a notification and check it out with your morning coffee on Sunday.

And if you don’t subscribe, you can still find us on your own.

Our plan is to air Postgame Takeaways hours after every Notre Dame football game, and Into the eNDzone with Bob Morton live and almost immediately after every road game as well as the Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium.

Bob has been an intermittent regular on the Inside ND Sports Podcast over the past few years and was a popular fill-in co-host for our aspiring-to-be-viral Football Never Sleeps show three times this summer when vacations shuffled our hosting lineup.

As a high school senior, Morton was a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 1 center nationally in Rivals’ first-ever national recruiting class. Bob originally verbally committed to Texas A&M, then flipped his commitment and signed with the Irish as a member of the 2002 recruiting class.

He redshirted as a freshman under coach Tyrone Willingham, then was a four-year offensive line regular in the final two Willingham years (2003-04) and the first two years of the Charlie Weis Era (2005-06).

Morton decided to push away the NFL dream in the days that followed ND's 41-14 loss to LSU at the Sugar Bowl, Jan. 3, 2007 in New Orleans. Instead, he initially pursued a career in the ministry, initially working with teenagers.

"I did go play in the Hula Bowl," Morton said at the time of the annual college all-star game staged in Hawaii as a showcase for pro scouts. "I mean, it's Hawaii. I'm not stupid.

“And I got to meet a lot of people from all over the country and share a lot of things. But I pretty much let teams know then, in the questionnaires, that I've chosen a path where I can make the biggest difference, and that's not the NFL.

"I think most teams caught on when I wasn't at the [NFL Scouting] Combine or the Notre Dame pro days," Morton said. "Still, I did get some calls. And when I did, I'd simply tell them no thanks or ask them what the 40-time requirement is for their chaplain.”

From ministry work, Morton found his way back to Notre Dame in the spring 2018 and is currently a director of regional development for the school. He, his wife and four kids reside in nearby Berrien Springs, Mich.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3dmSjhCOW5KQVVZP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Click here for more info!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvbmV3LXBvc3RnYW1lLXNob3ctd2l0aC1mb3JtZXItbm90cmUt ZGFtZS1vLWxpbmVtYW4tYm9iLW1vcnRvbi1zZXQtdG8tZGVidXQiLAogICAg Y3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBj c19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwog IChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxl bWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRh Z05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxv YWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFs d2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBz Oi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9k ZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5v c2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2Vh cmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5v dHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRm5ldy1wb3N0Z2FtZS1zaG93 LXdpdGgtZm9ybWVyLW5vdHJlLWRhbWUtby1saW5lbWFuLWJvYi1tb3J0b24t c2V0LXRvLWRlYnV0JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMjgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK