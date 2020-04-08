News More News
New OL Offer Matthew Wykoff Could See Himself At Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Magnolia (Texas) High offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff is doing his best to stay busy.

With school of course closed due to COVID-19 and nowhere to go and lift weights, Wykoff has all of his schoolwork online and made a homemade bar for weightlifting and is doing plenty of push-ups.

Wykoff is also taking plenty of calls from college coaches too, but of course, he can’t take any visits until June, at least. The 6-6, 290-pounder is taking a day-by-day approach to move forward with his recruiting process.

Notre Dame target Matthew Wykoff at Rivals Camp.
Notre Dame recently offered Wykoff, and the Texas standout already has the Irish high on his list. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It is tough and it does impose a challenge because we’re not able to take any visits right now, but hopefully it gets cleared up so I can take some official visits over the summer,” Wykoff said. “I would like to commit before the season. I’m trying to wait it out right now and see where everything lands.”

