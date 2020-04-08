Magnolia (Texas) High offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff is doing his best to stay busy.

With school of course closed due to COVID-19 and nowhere to go and lift weights, Wykoff has all of his schoolwork online and made a homemade bar for weightlifting and is doing plenty of push-ups.

Wykoff is also taking plenty of calls from college coaches too, but of course, he can’t take any visits until June, at least. The 6-6, 290-pounder is taking a day-by-day approach to move forward with his recruiting process.