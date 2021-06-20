Nation’s No. 1 Center Carson Hinzman Recaps Notre Dame Official Visit

Hinzman, who ranks as the nation’s No. 88 overall player and No. 1 center, discussed his time in South Bend, Ind. with BlueandGold.com.

Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman took his Notre Dame official visit over the weekend. He’s also visited Alabama, Ohio State and Wisconsin with the latter two being officials.

How was everything on your Notre Dame official visit? What did you think?

Hinzman: “It was really good. I got to meet a lot of people and players. It was fun to get back on campus.”

I know you got to do a lot during the 48 hours of the official visit. What were some of the highlights for you?

Hinzman: “I think my favorite part was hanging out with the players and talking with the different coaches, like Coach Quinn. I talked to him a lot. I listened to some different speakers, like [Dr. Amber Selking]. She talked about mental health, and she was really cool.”

Which players did you hang out with the most?

Hinzman: “Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg, Tosh Baker and Joe Alt a little. Joe lived pretty close to me, so that was cool.”

What was the Notre Dame’s staff biggest message to you during the visit?

Hinzman: “How they’re top tier in football and education. That’s probably the biggest thing from over the weekend; they really stressed that.”

How was seeing the coaching staff for the first time in a year and a half?