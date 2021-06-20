Nation’s No. 1 Center Carson Hinzman Recaps Notre Dame Official Visit
Hammond (Wis.) St. Croix Central class of 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman took his Notre Dame official visit over the weekend. He’s also visited Alabama, Ohio State and Wisconsin with the latter two being officials.
Hinzman, who ranks as the nation’s No. 88 overall player and No. 1 center, discussed his time in South Bend, Ind. with BlueandGold.com.
How was everything on your Notre Dame official visit? What did you think?
Hinzman: “It was really good. I got to meet a lot of people and players. It was fun to get back on campus.”
I know you got to do a lot during the 48 hours of the official visit. What were some of the highlights for you?
Hinzman: “I think my favorite part was hanging out with the players and talking with the different coaches, like Coach Quinn. I talked to him a lot. I listened to some different speakers, like [Dr. Amber Selking]. She talked about mental health, and she was really cool.”
Which players did you hang out with the most?
Hinzman: “Jarrett Patterson, Josh Lugg, Tosh Baker and Joe Alt a little. Joe lived pretty close to me, so that was cool.”
What was the Notre Dame’s staff biggest message to you during the visit?
Hinzman: “How they’re top tier in football and education. That’s probably the biggest thing from over the weekend; they really stressed that.”
How was seeing the coaching staff for the first time in a year and a half?
Hinzman: “It was good to see Coach Quinn face-to-face. I talked to him, Coach Kelly and everyone else on the staff. I thought it was really fun. Coach Kelly was talking to me about their great combination of football and education. He’s really into the details and getting things right. He’s a great guy.”
What was it like at Coach Kelly’s lake house? What did you guys do?
Hinzman: “We were going on the pontoon boats, but it started storming, so we couldn’t stay out that long. But it was cool going there and seeing everything, and we obviously had some pretty good food.”
Where do things stand with you and Notre Dame? Where do they stack up when you look at your recruitment?
Hinzman: “They’re high up there. It’ll definitely be a tough decision; I hope I can make a commitment before my senior season. But I’ll definitely be tough.”
This was your third official visit. What’s next for you?
Hinzman: “We’ll do Iowa this weekend. It’s possible that I could still visit Alabama in June or possibly in July.”
What is your favorite thing about Notre Dame?
Hinzman: “It’s cliché, but the people. They’re all really cool, nice and fun to hang out and talk with. If you go there, you’re going to make great connections with really intelligent people with their dorm life. A lot of people talk about the connections they made through hanging in the dorms with their peers.”
