Nate Laszewski leaves NBA Draft pool, opts in for fifth season at ND

A little more than two hours before the midnight ET deadline, Nate Laszewski delivered to the Notre Dame men’s basketball program a much-needed dose of good news.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound forward was withdrawing from the NBA Draft process and returning for a fifth year at Notre Dame. The Jupiter, Fla., product made the announcement on Instagram.

Laszewski was one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters in the nation last season. His .456 percentage from the arc would have ranked second nationally had he had enough attempts to qualify (2.5 per game).