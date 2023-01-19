Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to step away after the 2022-23 season
The all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history will end his run at 23 seasons.
On Thursday, the Irish announced head coach Mike Brey will step away from the program at the end of the 2022-23 season. The way Notre Dame's season has gone, that will be immediately following the ACC Tournament held in Greensboro, N.C. on March 7-11.
The Irish have struggled with a losing record (9-10, 1-7 ACC) through the first 19 games of the season. Notre Dame hasn't won consecutive games since wins over Lipscomb and Bowling Green on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, respectively, marked the end of a five-game winning streak to the start the season.
On Tuesday night, Notre Dame lost to Florida State for the second time this season. The Seminoles have only won six games in total.
“Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership," athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in Notre Dame's new release, "and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time.
"That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics.”
Brey will speak with reporters at a press conference Friday at 11 a.m. EST.
“It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in the university release. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.”
“From Fr. (Monk) Malloy hiring me, to Fr. (John) Jenkins’ guidance and Jack’s friendship, I leave this place with immense gratitude to the University and I’m proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I look forward to working with Jack in any role that can help the Notre Dame family.”
Brey has won 481 games, a mark that ranks sixth among active NCAA Division I coaches. He also led the program to 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and with 15 tournament wins during those runs. Last season, he guided the Irish to the second round, which ended with a 59-53 loss to Texas Tech. It was Notre Dame's first tournament appearance since 2017.
The Big East named Brey its Coach of the Year three times (2007, 2008, 2011). He was named The Associated Press Coach of the Year following the 2010-11 season in which the Irish finished 27-7 with a second-round NCAA loss to Florida State.
Notre Dame advanced to the Sweet 16 three times during Brey's career (2003, 2015, 2016) and reached the Elite Eight twice (2015, 2016).
Brey has coached seven NBA Draft picks, six All-Americans and three conference players of the year during his Notre Dame tenure.
The Irish will continue the 2022-23 season at home on Saturday against Boston College at 2 p.m. EST.
---------------------------------------------------------------
