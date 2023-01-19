The all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame men's basketball history will end his run at 23 seasons.

On Thursday, the Irish announced head coach Mike Brey will step away from the program at the end of the 2022-23 season. The way Notre Dame's season has gone, that will be immediately following the ACC Tournament held in Greensboro, N.C. on March 7-11.

The Irish have struggled with a losing record (9-10, 1-7 ACC) through the first 19 games of the season. Notre Dame hasn't won consecutive games since wins over Lipscomb and Bowling Green on Nov. 18 and Nov. 22, respectively, marked the end of a five-game winning streak to the start the season.

On Tuesday night, Notre Dame lost to Florida State for the second time this season. The Seminoles have only won six games in total.

“Mike and I have talked often in recent years about a future transition in the program’s leadership," athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in Notre Dame's new release, "and during our most recent conversation we reached the mutual conclusion that the end of this season represented the right time.

"That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics.”

