In a game played over 40 minutes, frustrated Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey felt like it was over for his 9-10 (1-7 ACC) team in the first minute.

Up against a Florida State team with only five wins coming in, including none on the road, the Irish stumbled early and were humbled often in an 84-71 loss, less than a month after losing to the same team by a point in Tallahassee.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A Notre Dame men’s basketball season spiraling south for several weeks reached its lowest level Tuesday night in Purcell Pavilion.

First possession for the Seminoles (6-13, 4-4 ACC) was a quick move and baseline drive for a layup by Caleb Mills. Less than a minute later it was a coast-to-coast dunk for Matthew Cleveland.

“When the first play of the game is a rip, baseline layup, and then a dunk in transition, the tone is set,” Brey said.

“I misread us. I really thought we'd be ready to chest (defend) a little bit more. They're really good. Don't get me wrong. And they made some tough shots, especially early, but those first two possessions are like, now they're confident as hell and their defense is tough …

“I thought from practice we'd be really digging in and hungry and have a little more fight to us.”

By the 11:05 mark it was 32-8 as FSU hit 11 of its first 14 shots, including 4-for-7 on 3s.

“It felt like 40,” Brey said of the deficit.

It was an offensive explosion for a team averaging 68.7 points a game and shooting 43.3% from the field — that’s 12th in the ACC and 241st in the country.

The hopeful stat for the Irish was that FSU is allowing 74 points a game, 14th out of 15 league teams, and ranks 315th in 3-point defense.

And the Irish took advantage of some serious defensive lapses to give the home crowd of 6,206 something worth cheering.

From that 24-point deficit, Notre Dame trimmed it to 35-29 at the 2:48 mark of the first half on a drive to the basket by JJ Starling (12 points). Marcus Hammond (19 points) pushed the stop button on the FSU run with a couple of 3s and had 10 first-half points.

But Florida State held Notre Dame scoreless after Starling’s bucket to take a 39-29 lead into half.

The 10-point deficit looked manageable — until the Seminoles went eight for their first 10 in the second half and the lead ballooned back to 24 at 66-42 with 9:02 to play.