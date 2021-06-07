Michigan Legacy Quarterback CJ Carr Raves About Notre Dame Camp, Visit

At the end of the Irish Invasion camp, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees pulled aside CJ Carr for a one-on-one throwing session. The Saline (Mich.) High class of 2024 quarterback went into Sunday hoping to leave South Bend, Ind. armed with a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish. He clearly impressed Rees and Co., as Notre Dame extended the good news to the rising sophomore prospect. “I think it’s a really big offer,” Carr said. “Just walking around their campus — it was beautiful. I’m excited to see where my recruitment goes with them.” Being coached by Rees, who is Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and a former signal caller for the Irish, was a highlight of Carr’s experience on campus.

Carr hoped to earn an offer from the Fighting Irish on Sunday. His mission was successful.

“I loved Coach Rees; he was really nice,” Carr said. “We did drills where you’re throwing in situations that you’re not always comfortable in — throwing off your back foot and in awkward positions. I loved the way he coached us in that camp.” The last name Carr is synonymous with Michigan football. CJ’s grandfather, Lloyd Carr, coached at Michigan from 1980-2007 with the last 13 seasons being as the Wolverines’ head coach and his father is Jason Carr, a quarterback for U-M from 1992-95. Even though the young Carr might bleed maize and blue, he’s no lock for the Wolverines. Carr holds offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska in addition to the Fighting Irish. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Carr continued the family business of Michigan football, but he’s looking at all of his options. And Notre Dame is on Carr early. Notre Dame didn’t offer its first quarterbacks (Steve Angeli, Gavin Wimsatt) in the 2022 class until the August of their junior season. For the 2023 cycle, the Irish its initial gunslingers (Arch Manning, Dante Moore) in March of their sophomore year.