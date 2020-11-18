Not even fifth-year seniors on the roster guffaw at the “Baby Gronk” sobriquet he received from local sportscasters at Independence, Ky., where Mayer became a top-40 national prospect at Covington Catholic (the No. 87 he dons, like Gronkowski, was just coincidence and available when he was a sophomore).

Just five games into the 6-4½, 249-pound Mayer’s college career, longtime ESPN NFL analyst Todd McShay already tagged him as the most talented Fighting Irish player on offense.

About 99.99 percent of the time, even the slightest mention of a college freshman tight end in the same breath with the NFL’s top player at the position the past decade, Rob Gronkowski , would be classified as sheer lunacy.

And why would they when during the 8-0 start he was second on the team in receptions (21 for 247 yards and two scores), breaking tackles, stiff-arming defenders for extra yardage on one play, hurdling them on another to keep the ball-control attack moving — while also imposing his will as a blocker. The “eye test” reveals he already would not look out of place at an NFL training camp.

“Baby Gronk — he’s a physical player,” said fifth-year senior left tackle Liam Eichenberg, a potential first- or second-day NFL pick himself. “That’s what separates him from a lot of guys on the team. He sets a tone, doesn’t shy away from hitting anyone. You can see that when he catches the ball on the run.”

“Just seeing him out there making plays is incredible,” fifth-year senior defensive end Ade Ogundejiadded. “He’s only scratching the surface. He does everything the right way. He comes into the meetings right away, on time, he’s just a great guy.

“He plays physical at the point of attack and he can really go up there and make grabs … he’s going after the ball every single time he’s out there, and that’s really important for a person at his position.”

Typically reserved and conservative in interview settings, fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Bookcouldn’t help but light up when asked about Mayer and the professional mentality already displayed by him.

“He’s really good,” Book said. “… He’s fun to play with. If the ball is in the air, he’s the guy that’s going to go make a play on it. Got a lot of confidence in him. … He’s going to play football for a long time.”

Beyond the physical attributes, the mental comportment that belies Mayer’s youth is just as valuable.

Early in the conquest of No. 1 Clemson, a motion penalty at the Tigers 1-yard line by Mayer and a misplayed pass helped limit the Irish to field goals. A rookie in such a situation often goes into the tank, but the staff kept him in for 67 of the 82 plays on offense while he shared a team high in receptions (five for 67 yards) and continued his effectiveness as a blocker.

At Boston College last weekend, his 54 snaps (out of a possible 78) eclipsed veterans Tommy Tremble (39) and Brock Wright (28), a top-50 recruit himself in 2017. He might be listed as the "fourth" option at tight on Notre Dame's depth chart because of his freshman status, but he's given the coaching staff no choice but to get him on the field as much as possible.

If there is a “freshman wall” for Mayer, he’s knocked that over as well, among other things.

“For players in their freshman year to continue to ascend, there has to be a mental performance component that is different than most freshmen,” head coach Brian Kelly said of the early snafus versus Clemson. “And he has that. When he came over after the red-zone [mistake], he handled himself incredibly well.

“He didn’t throw a helmet, didn’t throw a tantrum. He just started breathing, talking to himself in the manner that, ‘I’m going to make that play next time when I’m given that opportunity again.’

“He just handles himself like somebody who has been in our program for more than one year. It’s very unique.”

Mayer propelled Covington Catholic to a state title as the tight end and middle linebacker, but it was his overall leadership, poise and unequaled work ethic that set the tone among everyone.

Covington Catholic head coach Eddie Eviston attributes that to an upbringing that included grandfather Dick Maile leading LSU basketball three straight years in scoring and rebounding from 1962-65, father Andy Mayer playing baseball at Ohio University, a cousin, Luke Maile, who’s been a Major League Baseball catcher for five years, and brother A.J., now a quarterback at Miami (Ohio).

“He’s never been the guy who’s about the limelight or the attention,” Eviston said. “He always handled it with grace — and he’s handling it the same way now. With the background his family has, he is a student of the game and just a worker.

“He was never one to try to get out of anything, never one that needed a break — and we asked a lot out of him. The more we asked out of him, the more he responded. He never got overwhelmed, never an attitude of, ‘I just want to protect myself so I can move on.’ It was always, ‘Coach, whatever you need, I’ll lead the way.’”

Even as a freshman, if necessary.