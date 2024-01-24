Notre Dame football's 2024 Blue-Gold Game set for April 20
The 93rd Blue-Gold Game, showcasing the Notre Dame Football team to conclude spring practice, is set for April 20 at 1 p.m. EDT at Notre Dame Stadium.
The game will be live-streamed exclusively on Peacock.
The annual Irish intrasquad game will be Marcus Freeman's third as ND's head coach. The Irish finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and a No. 14 final ranking in both the AP and coaches polls.
Tickets for the contest start at $10 and are available for purchase online here.
Football season-ticket holders are eligible to claim free tickets as well as purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate using a unique promo code.
Have questions? Contact the Murnane Family Ticket Office at tickets@nd.edu or (574) 631-7356.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports