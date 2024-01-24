The 93rd Blue-Gold Game, showcasing the Notre Dame Football team to conclude spring practice, is set for April 20 at 1 p.m. EDT at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will be live-streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The annual Irish intrasquad game will be Marcus Freeman's third as ND's head coach. The Irish finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and a No. 14 final ranking in both the AP and coaches polls.