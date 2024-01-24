Advertisement
Notre Dame football's 2024 Blue-Gold Game set for April 20

Irish defensive line coach Al Washington and the Gold team take the field for the 2023 Blue-Gold Game.
Irish defensive line coach Al Washington and the Gold team take the field for the 2023 Blue-Gold Game. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

The 93rd Blue-Gold Game, showcasing the Notre Dame Football team to conclude spring practice, is set for April 20 at 1 p.m. EDT at Notre Dame Stadium.

The game will be live-streamed exclusively on Peacock.

The annual Irish intrasquad game will be Marcus Freeman's third as ND's head coach. The Irish finished the 2023 season with a 10-3 record and a No. 14 final ranking in both the AP and coaches polls.

Tickets for the contest start at $10 and are available for purchase online here.

Football season-ticket holders are eligible to claim free tickets as well as purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate using a unique promo code.

Have questions? Contact the Murnane Family Ticket Office at tickets@nd.edu or (574) 631-7356.


