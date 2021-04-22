The style of defense Clark Lea and Marcus Freeman play and the ideologies they invoke to building great ones may differ slightly. But almost everything else between the former and current Irish defensive coordinators is strikingly similar, most notably, it’s their engaging personalities, recruiting prowess and player development. In each of Lea’s three seasons on the job (2018-20), Notre Dame finished with a top-15 scoring defense and won 33 of 38 games because of it. Seven Irish defensive players were drafted to the NFL the last two years after Lea’s guidance, with at least three more — and perhaps as many as five — expected to be drafted later this month.

Freeman is shooting for the stars on the recruiting trail. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was a first-round selection in 2019. Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is a lock to be a first-round pick this year. That’s the defensive momentum Lea built that Freeman is charged with not only maintaining but building on. And Freeman, 35, explained that his task starts with tireless and successful recruiting. “For us to continue to elevate, and continue to try to be national champions, and be able to close the gap with Alabama,” Freeman said, “we have to continue to acquire some of the best football players in the country.” Already considered one of the best recruiters in the nation, Freeman finds himself with a deeper pool of bigger fish to pull compared to what he recruited from during his four seasons (2017-20) as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Cincinnati.

But make no mistake, through recruit recognition and player development, Freeman did less with more better than any coordinator in country. While almost exclusively pursuing three-star (or lower) players from midwestern high schools, Freeman still helped Cincinnati assemble the No. 1 recruiting class among the Group of Five programs in each of the last two recruiting cycles. One of his most notable recruiting “gets” in Freeman’s 2020 class was Jaheim Thomas, a gifted outside linebacker out of Cincinnati Princeton High School who stayed home and chose the Bearcats despite holding offers from Power Five powerhouses LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and others. And just 10 days after hiring in at Notre Dame, Freeman was instrumental in landing four-star defensive end Tyson Ford out of St. Louis for the 2022 class, with many more top players already harvested and interested.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3VoWkY2a3ZUdURVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=