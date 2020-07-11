Major Notre Dame OL Target Rocco Spindler Sets Commitment Date
Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's recruitment will come to an end soon.
The 6-5, 290-pound four-star prospect posted on Twitter Saturday evening that he have a commitment ceremony at his high school August 8 at 6 p.m. ET.
Spindler's finalists are LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
“I’m pretty excited," Spindler told BlueandGold.com last week. "I know I’m going to make the right decision and have a lot of fun with it.”
Spindler is a longtime target for the Fighting Irish and is easily one of the most important prospects on the board.
Notre Dame holds the slight advantage according to the six Rivals FutureCast picks in for Spindler, with four for Notre Dame and two for Michigan.
But Spindler isn’t that easy to predict.
“I believe all of my questions have been answered and everything relationship-wise has been built,” he explained. “The last thing would be getting on campus again and having a refresher, but you have to use best judgment — ask the coaches to take pictures, videos or anything like that.”
Spindler also talks with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees about once a week on the phone, offensive line coach Jeff Quinn about twice a week, plus daily text messages with the Irish staff. Of course, he talks to Irish offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher and the other commits daily as well.
“[Last Thursday], I had an amazing Zoom call with Professor [Christopher] Stevens at their business school,” Spindler added. “I definitely enjoyed talking to him.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of their offensive linemen and doing Zoom calls with them. They actually all wished me a happy birthday [June 25] — each one texted me and told me all the reasons why they came to Notre Dame. I’ve been talking to big Q [Quenton Nelson]; he’s been texting with me. I definitely know the love is there from Notre Dame.”
Spindler has visited Michigan several times, Notre Dame and Ohio State a few times apiece and Penn State once. He has not visited LSU.
Rivals ranks Spindler as the nation’s No. 3 offensive guard and No. 56 overall player in the country.
It’s time...@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/5jcvHrI3by— Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) July 12, 2020
