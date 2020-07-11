Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's recruitment will come to an end soon. The 6-5, 290-pound four-star prospect posted on Twitter Saturday evening that he have a commitment ceremony at his high school August 8 at 6 p.m. ET. Spindler's finalists are LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

Clarkston (Mich.) High class of 2021 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's recruitment will come to an end soon. (Rivals.com)

“I’m pretty excited," Spindler told BlueandGold.com last week. "I know I’m going to make the right decision and have a lot of fun with it.” Spindler is a longtime target for the Fighting Irish and is easily one of the most important prospects on the board. Notre Dame holds the slight advantage according to the six Rivals FutureCast picks in for Spindler, with four for Notre Dame and two for Michigan. But Spindler isn’t that easy to predict. “I believe all of my questions have been answered and everything relationship-wise has been built,” he explained. “The last thing would be getting on campus again and having a refresher, but you have to use best judgment — ask the coaches to take pictures, videos or anything like that.”