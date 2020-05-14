Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Ultimate Season Of The Unknown
Over the next month, the annual preseason college football periodicals — Athlon, Lindy’s, Street & Smith, Phil Steele, etc. — will be showcased at various outlets throughout the country. Through the decades, they have whetted the appetite for a new season still a few months away.
At Blue & Gold Illustrated, work has commenced on our annual 160-page, full-glossy football preview that is slated to go to the printer June 11 and get mailed near the end of June.
Right now, it feels somewhat like meandering through a maze, and maybe even with a blindfold.
While we all are familiar with the roster, coaching staff and opposition for 2020, the mystery and dynamics of this season likely will be the most unique in the sport’s 151-year history.
Part of the intrigue of any new season is the unknown, whether it is the emergence of new faces coming out of nowhere to shine, or fresh strategies/coaches employed to perhaps aid an upgrade.
Unfortunately, the unknown takes on a dramatically different meaning this year, most notably whether there will be football at all.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news