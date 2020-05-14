Over the next month, the annual preseason college football periodicals — Athlon, Lindy’s, Street & Smith, Phil Steele, etc. — will be showcased at various outlets throughout the country. Through the decades, they have whetted the appetite for a new season still a few months away.

At Blue & Gold Illustrated, work has commenced on our annual 160-page, full-glossy football preview that is slated to go to the printer June 11 and get mailed near the end of June.

Right now, it feels somewhat like meandering through a maze, and maybe even with a blindfold.