Not much has gone right for the Irish (7-16, 2-10 ACC) in a seven-game losing streak. But no outcome during that streak has seemed as certain as this loss to the Blue Devils (17-5, 8-3).

Duke proved early it was ready to bounce back from Saturday’s loss to rival North Carolina, the third-ranked team in the country. When Duke went on a 15-0 run to go up 20-5 with 10:20 remaining in the first half, it seemed improbable the offensively challenged Irish would be able to mount a comeback victory.

Notre Dame made the game a little more interesting than expected to end the first half. The Irish trailed by only eight points, 33-25, at halftime thanks to a pair of made free throws by Braeden Shrewsberry after he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second remaining.

It felt like Notre Dame should be trailing by more at the break when shooting 9-of-29 (31.0%) from the field and committing eight turnovers. But the Irish defense forced seven first-half turnovers and turned them into 10 points on the other end.

An Irish run never materialized in the second half. Notre Dame failed to create a scoring streak of more than four points for the entire second half. Freshman guard Markus Burton cut Duke’s lead down to nine points twice, but the Irish trailed by double digits for all but 1:19 of the final 20 minutes.

Duke’s offense relied on balanced scoring and a significant advantage in the paint. All five starters scored at least seven points. Starting forward Mark Mitchell tied with bench guard Caleb Foster for a team-high 13 points. Fellow freshman guard Jared McCain added 11 points.

More than half of Duke’s 71 points came within the paint (38). The Blue Devils took advantage of 16 offensive rebounds with 21 second-chance points. Notre Dame managed just two second-chance points. Duke outrebounded ND, 43-35.

Mitchell grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for Duke. Center Kyle Filipowski was right behind him with nine.

“They were pretty tough on the glass with those two guys,” said Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry. “They do a good job of going. We’re usually one of the best defensive rebounding teams.

“They got 16, three of those were team, so they got 13 offensive rebounds. They hurt us there. They just beat us up on the glass at times. Sometimes we play a little bit smaller and we give up some things, because we are a little bit smaller.”

