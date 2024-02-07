SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Just two weeks into his Notre Dame career, Anthonie Knapp found himself struggling with one of director of football performance Loren Landow’s workouts more than he expected. Knapp, a 6-foot-4, 266-pound offensive lineman, figured it was because of a cold that put him under the weather. But when he went to the doctor, Knapp learned he had a 103-degree fever. “I’m over here doing the hardest workout with the flu,” Knapp said. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Other than his body having to fight off a virus, Knapp has really enjoyed his transition to college football from Roswell (Ga.) High. He knew being so far away from home wouldn't be easy, but that's what he signed up for when he committed to the Irish last March. "I love it up here," Knapp said. "I was mentally prepared for what I was coming into and what school and weightlifting were going to throw at me. At the same time, it is the offseason, so this is the easiest it's going to get. "I keep having a mindset not to prepare for the worst, but it's only going to get harder and harder. That's what made the transition easier for me. I'm expecting a full day. It's like a full-time job. You have to love it and that's what makes it easy." Knapp's path to Notre Dame likely would have never happened if he didn't begrudgingly make a switch from tight end/outside linebacker to offensive lineman going into his sophomore season. Vince Vance, Roswell's offensive line coach, a private lineman trainer and a former Georgia offensive lineman, convinced Knapp and his family that a move to offensive line would unlock Knapp's highest potential. "I was against it," Knapp admitted. "I hated offensive line at the beginning." But the switch led to playing time for Knapp, and he learned to love what the position allowed him to do on the field. "As an offensive lineman, I have my job and every single play I can make a highlight," Knapp said. "No matter where the ball is. "If you mess up one play, you can get back to it the next play against the same guy and be aggressive. I just kind of love it. I don't have to worry about the ball or anything else." Well, that's not quite the case anymore. Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has Knapp working on snapping as a potential center of the future for the Irish. He's also working as a right tackle. Those aren't positions a lineman usually splits time between. "They are two completely different positions: right tackle and center," Knapp said. "There's probably no similarities. At center, knowing the plays, who the mike [linebacker] is, calling out the point, how many down linemen there are. "And then you get moved to right tackle. It's easy to know I can read this defense, so I know what the center is doing. At center, you have to know what everyone is doing." JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD