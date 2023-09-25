The opportunity to walk-on at Notre Dame was too hard for Joseph Vinci to walk away from. Following a weekend visit for Saturday’s 17-14 loss to Ohio State, Vinci chose to commit to an opportunity as a preferred walk-on recruit with the Irish. The senior long snapper from Westwood (Mass.) High announced his decision Monday. The Irish will be entering the 2024 season looking for a new long snapper to take over for Michael Vinson, who has manned the position in the final four seasons of his Notre Dame career. Vinson joined the Irish program in 2018 as walk-on himself before being elevated to a scholarship in 2021. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Vinci opted for a walk-on spot at Notre Dame over a scholarship offer from Boston College. He became familiar with the Irish over multiple visits starting with the Blue-Gold Game in April and returning for the specialists camp in June. Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi and special teams analyst Jesse Schmitt welcomed Vinci back to campus this past weekend as their priority at the position in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Notre Dame's current roster includes a pair of walk-on long snappers behind Vinson: sophomore Rino Monteforte and freshman Andrew Kros. Rubio Long Snapping ranked Monteforte the No. 6 long snapper in the 2022 class. Kohl's Kicking ranked Kros at No. 16 in the 2023 class. The Irish have two preferred walk-on commitments in the 2024 class: Vinci and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Xavier Southall.


