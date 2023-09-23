Notre Dame received a commitment from 2025 defensive end CJ May on Saturday. The Highland Home (Ala.) High recruit is currently visiting the Irish.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound recruit walked with 2024 and 2025 commits inside Notre Dame Stadium before the Ohio State game on Saturday. Hours later, he's now one of Notre Dame's five commits in the 2025 recruiting class.

According to Rivals, May is a three-star recruit in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 21 weakside defensive end and No. 17 player in Alabama in the 2025 class.

"The Irish program just really hits home for me and the love I get from coaches on the daily just really sticks out to me because as a recruit, relationships are my No. 1 because you need to feel you can trust the coaches as if they’re a father or brother like figure to you," May told Inside ND Sports on Saturday evening. "What Notre Dame has going right now is exactly where I want to be part of."



