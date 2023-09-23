2025 DE CJ May commits to Notre Dame football during visit
Notre Dame received a commitment from 2025 defensive end CJ May on Saturday. The Highland Home (Ala.) High recruit is currently visiting the Irish.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound recruit walked with 2024 and 2025 commits inside Notre Dame Stadium before the Ohio State game on Saturday. Hours later, he's now one of Notre Dame's five commits in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to Rivals, May is a three-star recruit in the 2025 class. He is ranked as the No. 21 weakside defensive end and No. 17 player in Alabama in the 2025 class.
"The Irish program just really hits home for me and the love I get from coaches on the daily just really sticks out to me because as a recruit, relationships are my No. 1 because you need to feel you can trust the coaches as if they’re a father or brother like figure to you," May told Inside ND Sports on Saturday evening. "What Notre Dame has going right now is exactly where I want to be part of."
"I remember seeing CJ May come to the All-American Combine in San Antonio in January and he was a good-looking kid who could have played linebacker or come down off the edge but now he's grown into a 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end who is making a big impact this season," Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney said. "He's strong, tough and fast off the edge, he loves to make the big hit and track people to get them on the ground. He's definitely much bigger and stronger than he was about nine months ago and I wouldn't be surprised if he even got a little bigger by the time he gets to South Bend."
After May's commitment, Notre Dame's 2025 class is No. 3 overall in the 2025 team rankings with 619 points. The Irish are only behind Georgia and Alabama.
---------------------------------------------------------------
