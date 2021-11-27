Live scoring updates: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
Notre Dame looks to close out the regular season with a win over Stanford. The Fighting Irish (10-1) can stay in the College Football Playoff hunt by beating the Cardinal (3-8) for the third straight time.
Follow along below for live scoring updates.
First Quarter
Notre Dame 7, Stanford 0 — 9:39
• Scoring play: Jack Coan 16-yard pass to Braden Lenzy
• Scoring drive: Five plays, 74 yards, 3:00
Second Quarter
Notre Dame 14, Stanford 0 — 14:30
• Scoring play: Two yard pass from Coan to George Takacs
• Scoring drive: Nine plays, 69 yards, 3:40
Notre Dame 17, Stanford 0 — 11:27
• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 36-yard field goal
• Scoring drive: Four plays, five yards, 2:23
Notre Dame 24, Stanford 0 — 4:46
• Scoring play: Kyren Williams one-yard rush
• Scoring drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:09
