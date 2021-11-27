 Live scoring updates: Notre Dame vs. Stanford
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-27 19:20:29 -0600') }} football

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka

Notre Dame looks to close out the regular season with a win over Stanford. The Fighting Irish (10-1) can stay in the College Football Playoff hunt by beating the Cardinal (3-8) for the third straight time.

Follow along below for live scoring updates.

Notre Dame football
Notre Dame looks to beat Stanford for the third straight time. (Matt Cashore — USA TODAY Sports)

First Quarter 

Notre Dame 7, Stanford 0 — 9:39

• Scoring play: Jack Coan 16-yard pass to Braden Lenzy

• Scoring drive: Five plays, 74 yards, 3:00

Second Quarter 

Notre Dame 14, Stanford 0 — 14:30

• Scoring play: Two yard pass from Coan to George Takacs

• Scoring drive: Nine plays, 69 yards, 3:40

Notre Dame 17, Stanford 0 — 11:27

• Scoring play: Jonathan Doerer 36-yard field goal

• Scoring drive: Four plays, five yards, 2:23

Notre Dame 24, Stanford 0 — 4:46

• Scoring play: Kyren Williams one-yard rush

• Scoring drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:09

{{ article.author_name }}