BlueAndGold - Legacy TE Eli Raridon Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame Visit, Recruiting

The last time Eli Raridon was in South Bend, Ind. was for the Irish’s 42-13 beatdown of Florida State back in 2018. He was a high school freshman and visited the game as a fan. “It was a dream to be able to play at this level, but I wasn’t sure [if it’d happen],” Raridon said. “It’s cool looking back at it now. It’s amazing being [at Notre Dame].” The West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley class of 2022 tight end recruit returned to South Bend over the weekend, a place he’s been to many times over the years, as his father played for the Irish in the early 2000s and grandfather was on staff in the late 1980s.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzlGblBFYlV0REFNP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

He and his father got to Notre Dame on Friday night and left on Sunday. Former Irish safety John Mahoney, who also attended Valley High, joined Raridon as well. By all accounts, Raridon’s time in South Bend was successful. “We looked around the campus [on Friday],” Raridon said. “On Saturday, we did the same thing – slept in and then looked around even more of the school. It was just beautiful seeing this place again. I got to see the stadium; it’s even super cool to see from the outside. It’s a special place for sure. “I just feel comfortable being here. It’s a place where I want to be for the next four years of my life. It’s a beautiful place. I’ve been here — growing up my whole life going two games per year — being a diehard fan. It’s really special.” Notre Dame offered Raridon on Feb. 9, and the staff has put the full court press on the 6-6, 220-pounder ever since. “Coach [John] McNulty and I catch up on things and do Zooms,” Raridon said. “We’ll do film reviews, and Coach Rees will hop on there too. Coach [Tommy] Rees talked to me first and offered me, and McNulty jumped in and took over my recruiting. I’ve gotten really close with Coach McNulty and the guys. It’s been awesome.” During Raridon’s time in South Bend, he met up with Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central linebacker and class of 2022 Notre Dame commit Nolan Ziegler. Raridon enjoyed meeting Ziegler, and he also speaks regularly with Fighting Irish quarterback commit Steve Angeli.