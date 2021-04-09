BlueAndGold - Learning More About New Notre Dame DE Commit Darren Agu

Learning More About New Notre Dame DE Commit Darren Agu
It’s clear in talking with Darren Agu that he’s from England with his strong British accent. What came as a surprise in BlueandGold.com’s visit to Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee on April 8 was learning that Agu is actually from Ireland.
He lived there for a short period of time before moving to the United Kingdom, but Agu is going back to his roots with a verbal pledge to Notre Dame today.
Notre Dame offered Agu on April 1, and it only took him one day to call back the Irish staff to inform them of his commitment. The combination of academics and athletics was just too good for Agu to pass up, even though Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide offered the same day as Notre Dame did.
“It’s not all about football,” Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee head coach Joe Sturdivant said. “When you have a young man who is originally from Ireland, Notre Dame is a place you know about growing up even if you haven’t played football. In looking at the academic side, as a coach, you push that first.
“It’s an incredible academic school, great football program, playoff contender and there’s going to be other kids around you who are in your same process. The difference maker was the academic history of Notre Dame and his background. It just seemed like a great fit for him.”
It took Agu a week to announce his pledge mainly because he took some time to inform about 10 coaches of schools that he was also considering that he would not be choosing their program. It is not something that all prospects do, but is certainly a respectable and courteous thing to do.
“If you’re going to commit somewhere, you need to call the other coaches before they find out on the Internet,” Sturdivant added.
Agu arrived in the United States last August, which couldn’t have been an easy decision to make. Not only did he decide to leave home for his final two years of high school, but he did so also with the hope of playing college football, which meant staying overseas for another three to five years.
He’s only able to go back home to London a couple times per year — for Christmas and summer break. At best, he’s able to see his family for two and a half months out of the year.
“I came here to pursue my dreams of playing college football at a high level,” Agu said. “My parents are excited. I’m getting a free education at a great school. They’re pumped up as well.”
Agu is one of four class of 2022 prospects at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee committed to a Division I school. Tight end Marlin Klein (Michigan) and defensive end Linus Zunk (Vanderbilt) are from Germany, while safety Coleman Bryson (Minnesota) is a Georgia native.
“He’s a great athlete and great kid,” Klein said of Agu. “He’s definitely one of my best friends here. He’s awesome in the classroom as well.”
“I’ve seen him grow so much coming here — not only as a football player but off the field too,” Bryson added. “He works hard in the weight room, too. He’s dedicated and wants to go far. He has high standards for himself.”
Agu mainly played tight end last season but impressed when he was at defensive end as well. In practice, Bryson was tasked with guarding Agu often.
“He’s a crazy good athlete,” Bryson said. “Not a lot of times you have someone who’s 6-6, runs fast 40 and can cut like he does. It’s definitely a challenge that I’m glad to have though.”
----
