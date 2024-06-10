Last day for free trial of Inside ND Sports that stretches into fall camp
Have you taken advantage of Inside ND Sports' summer sale?
Today (Monday) is the last day to take advantage of a free trial that lasts into Notre Dame football's preseason camp (expires Aug. 10).
Notre Dame football is in the middle of a crucial recruiting stretch, and Inside ND Sports is keeping you updated on the latest scoop an intel. Only Inside ND Sports subscribers get the reporting from Tyler James and Eric Hansen first.
New subscribers can become as informed as existing subscribers by signing up for this free trial today. Use promo code NDJUNE at the link below.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Here are some of the examples of premium content available to Inside ND Sports subscribers in the last week:
► Intel: How Notre Dame fared with 2025 targets on first official visit weekend
► No. 1 OLB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng discusses his ND official visit
► A couple quotes from Notre Dame DB target Jahmir Joseph
► Visitors preview: Notre Dame focuses on defense for first official visits
► The Heat Index: Setting table for Notre Dame's first official visit weekend
► Intel: Irish Invasion notes and a 2025 wide receiver update
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports