Kylee Watson's portal plunge leaves Notre Dame WBB with three returnees

And then there were three. With grad senior center Kylee Watson joining the outgoing transfer portal brigade on Wednesday, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey has gone from having the No. 1 women’s basketball team in the nation in 2024-25 to a massive roster rebuild for 2025-26 in the span of six weeks. Watson joins point guard Olivia Miles, reserve center Kate Koval and injured reserve guard Emma Risch as outgoing transfers, all announcing their intentions in the past three days and all within a week of the Irish (28-6) being ousted in the NCAA Tourney’s Sweet 16 by TCU, 71-62, Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. All four players were McDonald’s All-Americans as high school seniors.

The latest imminent departure leaves All-America guard Hannah Hidalgo, key reserve guard Cass Prosper and 2025 redshirt guard KK Bransford as the only scholarship returnees for next season. That is if there’s no further roster hemorrhaging. The 6-foot-4 Watson came through the transfer portal two seasons ago after spending her first two seasons at Oregon. The Linwood, N.J., product was a two-year starter for the Irish, averaging 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 33 games in 2023 and 6,2/5.0 in 2024 in 31 games before suffering an ACL tear during the ACC Tournament. Watson didn’t play in 2025 while still rehabbing from that injury. The women’s college basketball transfer portal opened for business on March 25 and remains open until the end of the day on April 23. The Irish signed just one high school prospect in the 2025 class, McDonald’s All-American Leah Macy, but the 6-3 forward’s availability for next season is in doubt because of a knee injury she suffered late in her senior season.

