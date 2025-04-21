Football Never Sleeps: Notre Dame's quarterback battle trims to two

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss Notre Dame's quarterback competition becoming a two-man battle with Steve Angeli in the transfer portal, how the Irish have fared overall with the portal this offseason, if more big moves could be coming and the latest in recruiting on the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps." Plus they answered questions live from viewers.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: CJ Carr (left) and Kenny Minchey